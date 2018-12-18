Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dylan Walker is facing a common assault charge. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Dylan Walker is facing a common assault charge. Picture: Mick Tsikas
Rugby League

Walker returns to court

by Staff writers
18th Dec 2018 11:15 AM

Dylan Walker has pleaded not guilty to a common assault charge occasioning actual bodily harm at Manly Local Court on Tuesday.

The case - which centres around an alleged incident involving Walker and his fiancee Alexandra Ivkovic outside their Dee Why home on December 6 - has been adjourned until February 26.

The Manly Warringah Sea Eagles star was issued an apprehended violence order by the police on behalf of Ivkovic last week, however the 24-year-old who is also the mother of his child retracted her initial statement and held his hand as he entered court the first time.

She was nowhere to be seen as Walker fronted court today, and police with the assistance of three witnesses are pushing ahead with their case.

Police sources allege Walker and Ivkovic had an argument over a video game system, and as Ivkovic ran out of the couple's three-bedroom home, Walker allegedly pulled her hair causing her to fall over and suffer cuts to her shoulder, legs and feet. She had to be treated by paramedics.

Walker is entering the final year of his contract with the Sea Eagles.

He has been stood down by the club as they continue pre-season training, and it's likely he won't return to their Narrabeen training base before he's due back in court a tick over two weeks before the 2019 competition proper begins.

More Stories

Show More
dylan walker manly sea eagles nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Goannas’ bloody 10-minute battle caught on camera

    premium_icon Goannas’ bloody 10-minute battle caught on camera

    Offbeat A rarely seen fight between two goannas has been captured on video at a Queensland crocodile farm, with the epic 10-minute battle proving quite a show for one of...

    Cricketers in action today after wet delays Qld titles start

    premium_icon Cricketers in action today after wet delays Qld titles start

    Cricket State's best juniors to play at five venues across Rockhampton

    Aldi confirms new opening date for southside store

    premium_icon Aldi confirms new opening date for southside store

    Business The site has been delayed due to the JM Kelly collapse

    Sexual assault claims against doctor labelled 'witch hunt'

    premium_icon Sexual assault claims against doctor labelled 'witch hunt'

    Crime 'Some of these ladies have presented with very serious conditions'

    Local Partners