Walking the Aus coast is no biggy compared to Julian’s other battles

BUNDY TO ROCKY: Trekkers Julian Day, Anne Denning , meeting Julie Drayton and Lorgay Iles from Gumma Gundoo with fellow walker Bronwyn Cooper.

WATCHING the sun rise from the horizon where the sky meets the sea is a familiar sight for Sydney man Julian Day who has walked more than 2000 kilometres up the Australian coast.

He trekked from Bundaberg to Rockhampton last week with a collection tin and the companionship of fellow walkers Anne Denning and Bronwyn Cooper determined to help others.

Rockhampton-based Gumma Gundoo indigenous maternal and infant outreach service was the charity of choice who the trio collected money for along the way.

The trio walked north “as close to the coast” as possible ahead of the Waterline Challenge, to raise awareness for the event and funds for the Rockhampton charity.

The Waterline Challenge is a national foundation started by Mr Day to raise funds for charities helping people, animals or the environment.

Motivated by his experience with childhood cancer, Mr Day has been walking the coast for charity for the past 20 years - he said it was all about helping anyone suffering an adversity.

“It’s unbelievable the people come out and support us,” Mr Day said.

So far the trio have raised almost half their target of $3000.

Mr Day urged people to donate to the cause.

BSB: 112-879

Account: 477761552