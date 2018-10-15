Walking to remember the little lives lost too soon

Hayley Minkin releases a butterfly for her little girl Aleisha, who passed away in May.

WALKING to remember the young lives that are unable to take the steps themselves was always going to be tough for Emily Hill and Hayley Minkin.

After both losing their daughters less than 12 months apart, the women were grieving while looking for ways to support other families and honour their little girls.

Holding a Walk to Remember on Sunday, they joined forces earlier this year to raise much needed awareness for International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance month and to raise funds for the purchase of a Cuddle Cot for the Rockhampton Base Hospital.

The commemorative walk started at The Cathedral College and ended at The Botanical Gardens. Contributed

Following the event, Hayley said the support they received was unexpected and overwhelming.

"The morning was filled with more love than anticipated,” she posted on social media.

"We raised a great amount of money, but most importantly we supported each other, shared stories, and raised awareness.”

Emily also said the day was a great success, adding that the support received on the day was incredible.

FLYING HIGH: Butterflies were released on the day. INSET: Emily Hill releases a butterfly at the Walk to Remember event with her husband Sam and their son Parker. Contributed

"Our mission has been, and will continue to be, to raise awareness,” she posted online.

Raising $1,706.75 on the day, half of the money will be donated to Sands Australia, an organisation that supports families following the passing of their babies.

The other half of the money will be used to purchase a Cuddle Cot for the Rockhampton Base Hospital.