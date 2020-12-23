Walking trails to be improved in bushfire recovery scheme

A $500,000 government bushfire recovery project will improve the pathway from Cooee Bay Beach to Wreck Point and Lammermoor Beach, including stairways, rest areas, boardwalk, a memorial bench seat and beach access.

It is one of 12 projects announced by the Australian and Queensland governments to support areas of Queensland affected by the 2019-20 bushfires.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the project would be a great boost for the Capricorn Coast.

“The Capricorn Coast is a world-class tourist destination that we have the privilege of having right here in Central Queensland,” she said.

“A project like this will help to further cement it’s position as a prime destination for locals to enjoy and interstate travels to visit.

“I want to thank Livingstone Shire Council for everything they have done for the community as it recovers after the bushfires in Bungundarra last year.”

The Livingstone Shire project is part of a joint investment of $36.8 million for bushfire recovery projects announced in August by the Federal and State Governments.

The money will go towards work in 13 local council areas that were most affected by last year’s bushfire season, as determined by the Queensland Government.

Local Economic Recovery projects are part of the Federal Government’s National Bushfire Recovery Fund, worth more than $2 billion.