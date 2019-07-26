Wallabies captain moves on

STANDING on stage in a bustling conference room, Stephen Moore stands tall, proud, against the spotlights bearing down upon him.

The former Wallabies captain is no stranger to life in the centre of attention.

Over a 15-year career in professional rugby, the son of Irish immigrants to Mount Morgan, near Rockhampton, has spilt blood and tasted dirt on some of sports' grandest stages.

He retired in 2017 as the eighth-most experienced player in 146 years of international rugby history.

This is his problem; the expectant eyes aren't waiting for him to lead the charge into opposition combatants on the field.

His Order of Australia medal for services to rugby counts for little on this stage.

Moore is addressing a room packed full of meat industry executives with dozens of years' experience in the field, while he has next to none only recently being appointed General Manager - Corporate and Commercial for the North Australian Pastoral Company (NAPCO).

Stephen Moore at suncorp Staudium. Picture: Annette Dew

"That's the challenge for people coming out of a long sports career," Moore admits.

"Presenting to a room full of people from the beef industry as someone who has only been in the industry for a year is challenging. That's me on the edge of my comfort zone."

The 36-year-old is no stranger to that, either.

Beyond a career spent charging headfirst into places no-one sensible would dare venture, Moore has spent a lifetime searching for new opportunities to test his mettle.

From swapping the green comforts of Galway for central Queensland as a young boy, to forging his own path at boarding school in Brisbane and then again as an adult, to Canberra, to test himself in an alien rugby environment, has proven Moore's definitive character trait is resilience

His soaring career highs, including his first test as Wallabies captain and two grand finals, in Super Rugby and the Rugby World Cup, left bittersweet tastes.

Moore suffered a major knee injury 10 minutes into that first test and was dealt heartbreaking defeats in both finals, the latter in front of 80,000 fans and 120 million viewers on television.

Late in 2017, Moore made the decision to walk away from the game because his body, and the fierce determination that had fuelled it for over a decade, had begun to waver.

"I had a year left on my contract, but I woke up one day and realised I was starting to really resent the training," Moore says.

"My body was slowing down a bit and I probably couldn't do the things I had previously done.

"If I couldn't go out there and give everything then I didn't feel comfortable as a leader telling others that was how the team should approach it.

"If I wasn't out in front leading the charge then I couldn't be part of the team."

Stephen Moore acknowledges the crowd after his last ever home game. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Moore had begun to yearn for his next sea-change, towards a new field that bore little resemblance to his last.

The prospect he might once have considered grotesque - being part of a team before he had mastered the skills necessary to contribute - was simply the next obstacle he would overcome. "Playing rugby is a very specialised skillset," Moore says, "but it's what you can pull out of that experience and transfer to another environment that counts.

"For me, that's being in a team, working with people, leadership, communication and culture. These are all things you can impart to any organisation, regardless of whether it's a building or cattle or fruit company."

Moore is putting his theory to the test in his new role with NAPCO. The company employs just under 200 people to manage cattle on 14 stations in Queensland and the Northern Territory, spread across an area approximately the size of France.

Moore is based in the company's Brisbane headquarters, managing the company's relationship with majority shareholders Queensland Investment Corporation as well as overseeing the human relations, safety and finance departments.

"When you walk into a room, you're still a footballer," Moore says.

"People will always say 'This is the guy who used to captain the Wallabies,' and that's a good thing, but I want to be known for something else too.

"I've got to forge a new path and build a new identity for myself."

Climbing the corporate ladder at NAPCO, under the guidance of mentor Damien Frawley, a former Wallaby and now QIC chief executive, is offering Moore the chance to prove himself as more than just the rugby persona now left behind.

"I've been very lucky to get that opportunity and now my mindset is to make the most of it," he says.

Stephen Moore in action against the Springboks in 2016. Picture: Getty Images

"I've been sinking myself into what I'm doing, immersing myself in a new industry and meeting new people and trying to get my head around this new business.

"(My focus is) just learning, developing myself as a person, developing skills outside of being a footballer - because that is the hardest part."

Frawley, who played 10 games for Australia in the 1980s, says that Moore's humility, self-awareness and ability to listen had helped his transition thus far.

"We had the ability to build a career at the same time as playing rugby for Australia back then," he says.

"The reality is that the demands on professional rugby players today are far greater than they were when rugby was amateur.

"Stephen made what had to be a hard decision around going cold turkey on separating away from rugby. He didn't have a deep agricultural or beef background, but he chose that industry as something he wanted to pursue. By and large his transition into that industry has been good."

The gravity of undertaking such a dramatic transformation cannot be overstated.

The athlete's plight, of devoting a lifetime to ascend the heights of their field only to begin again at the bottom of the heap when their sporting careers reach their natural conclusion, is well-known.

Stephen Moore at suncorp Staudium. Picture: Annette Dew

It takes an iron will and an even stronger support network of mentors, family and friends to begin that journey afresh. There is no road map to success, and even those who seem to have handled their transition well can battle internal demons.

The 2017 suicide of popular Wallaby Dan Vickerman, who shared the field with Moore on 22 occasions between 2005 and 2011, is a stark reminder of the struggle athletes leaving the bubble of team environments can face.

"Out of anyone who on the surface looked like he'd nailed that transition (it was Vickerman)," Moore says.

"It's such a unique thing to be playing rugby professionally around the world and then going and doing a completely different job. Not many people finish their career at 35 and start a completely new one.

"There's no formula when you retire, where you have to do this or should do that."

Moore is venturing into unknown territory in the business world but is determined to add value wherever he can and recently completed a finance course at UQ's Business School.

While the number of eyes in the crowd has shrunk since his playing days, the expectation in them has never dimmed and the mission to establish himself as more than just a Wallabies captain has lit a competitive fire in Moore he might previously have worried he had lost.