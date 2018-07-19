Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tevita Kuridrani has joined Samu Kerevi on the sidelines and will also miss the Rugby Championship.
Tevita Kuridrani has joined Samu Kerevi on the sidelines and will also miss the Rugby Championship.
Rugby Union

Wallabies centre crisis: Kuridrani out for three months

by Christy Doran
19th Jul 2018 11:29 AM

THE Wallabies' hopes of snapping a 16 year Bledisloe Cup drought have taken a massive hit with Brumbies outside centre Tevita Kuridrani to miss the entire Rugby Championship campaign.

Kuridrani tore his pectoral muscle in the Brumbies' stunning 40-31 win over the Waratahs in their final Super Rugby match of the season on Saturday.

The injury is expected to rule him out for three months and he will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Kuridrani, a veteran of 58 Tests, was expected to regain the Wallabies' No 13 jersey after returning to his best form in recent weeks, including a star turn against the Tahs.

The injury is a big blow to Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, who is already without his first choice No 13 Samu Kerevi, who is also out for three months after undergoing surgery on a torn bicep earlier this month.

Waratahs centre Curtis Rona and Rebels utility Reece Hodge now appear locked in a head to head battle to start against the All Blacks in the opening Bledisloe Cup Test in Sydney on August 18.

Rona, who has played three Tests, was in good form for the Waratahs this season before being outplayed by Kuridrani last weekend.

He offers an established partnership with Wallabies and Waratahs backline aces Bernard Foley, Kurtley Beale and Israel Folau.

Hodge, meanwhile, has been playing at five-eighth for the Rebels and was used sparingly off the bench by Cheika against Ireland in June.

But he does have Test experience in midfield and has never let the gold jersey down.

Rebels inside centre Billy Meakes is also likely to come into the squad.

The Wallabies' wider training squad will assemble in Sydney next week to begin Rugby Championship preparation.

Joining Kuridrani on the sidelines is Brumbies and former Test winger Henry Speight, who is expected to miss up to six weeks with a syndesmosis injury.

Related Items

bledisloe cup rugby championship tevita kuridrani wallabies

Top Stories

    2200 nominations for iconic Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

    premium_icon 2200 nominations for iconic Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

    Sport 400 competitors chase share of more than $250,000 in cash, trophies

    Hollywood of the Outback: Plans to build studios in Winton

    premium_icon Hollywood of the Outback: Plans to build studios in Winton

    Travel It would be Australia's only regional film studios

    Sand quarry approved as concerns resolved after 3 years

    premium_icon Sand quarry approved as concerns resolved after 3 years

    Business Residents are happy with the result but an appeal could be lodged

    Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

    premium_icon Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

    Council News Carer helping someone with a disability was slugged for a ride

    Local Partners