Wallabies secure a major sponsor

Cadbury replace Qantas as major sponsor of the Wallabies and Rugby Australia

Cadbury replace Qantas as major sponsor of the Wallabies and Rugby Australia

The Wallabies have secured Cadbury as their new major sponsor following Qantas' decision to cut ties with Rugby Australia.

Qantas' three-decade sponsorship of the Wallabies - reportedly worth about $5 million a year - ended in 2020 as the airline reacted to the financial hit caused by COVID-19.

RA's search for a new principal partner ended on Thursday when it was announced Cadbury, a British multinational confectionery company owned by Mondelēz International, had signed a five-year multimillion-dollar sponsorship deal.

The Cadbury logo will appear on the front of Wallabies jerseys and training apparel, as well as on the shorts of the Wallaroos, the Australian women's rugby team.

"What a fantastic and proud day for Australian rugby," RA chief executive officer Andy Marinos said.

"We're incredibly excited to partner up with the team at Cadbury, and to see the opportunities for us both over the coming years.

"From the alignment on values to their commitment to the development of women's sport, as well as increasing the opportunities and profile of the game, this partnership will only further encourage the growth of our game across all levels.

"I look forward to seeing our partnership grow over the coming years and witnessing its positive impact on our community."

We are excited to announce a new five-year partnership with @CadburyAU. Read more: https://t.co/gU4PuCwDVfpic.twitter.com/WU8ZYmmD5A — Rugby Australia (@RugbyAU) May 13, 2021

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan said: "Just like the Wallabies, Cadbury are an iconic brand who have stayed at the very top of their game for generations."

Mondelēz International Australia, New Zealand and Japan president Darren O'Brien said Australians had a "deep and long connection with Cadbury".

"We look forward to building on this with Rugby Australia, by jointly creating many positive shared moments for Australians to be proud of, through local communities and at the elite level with the Wallabies and Wallaroos," O'Brien said.

"We are particularly thrilled to build on our existing support for women in sport by supporting the Wallaroos in their ambitions to bring home the Women's World Cup next year.

"We have great belief in the vision of Rugby Australia and support their plan for the game in this country, from the grassroots through to the international arena."

Originally published as Wallabies secure a major sponsor