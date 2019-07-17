Wallaby greats on way to play CQ Barbarians

STAR POWER: Rockhampton's Stephen Moore, pictured playing a Test match for Australia against England in 2016, will captain the Classic Wallabies against the Central Queensland Barbarians at Victoria Park this weekend.

RUGBY UNION: Rockhampton's Stephen Moore will lead an experienced Classic Wallabies line-up against the Central Queensland Barbarians at Victoria Park on Saturday.

The former Wallabies captain is Australia's most capped Test hooker with 129 appearances in gold. He is also Australia's most capped Super Rugby player of all time, with more than 150 appearances for the Queensland Reds and ACT Brumbies.

The Classic Wallabies are playing their first match in Rockhampton, giving local fans the chance to meet their former Wallabies heroes during the day.

They will come up against a talented Barbarians outfit captained by former Samoan Test player Onehunga Mata'uiau.

"I'm really looking forward to it. It should be a good tough game,” Mata'uiau said.

"We've been training together and our last session on Sunday went really well.

Onehunga Mata'uiau, pictured running a skills session, will captain the Central Queensland Barbarians. Matt Taylor GLA030418RUGB

"Some of us in the team are 'retirees' but some of our boys are still playing in the A-grade competition.

"It's going to be a great experience. These players will be able to tell their kids and grandkids they played against the likes of Moore, Harrison and Kefu.

"I'm sure it's going to be a good afternoon.”

Mata'uiau said he would be looking for strong performances from Lee Anderson, Tyron Harvey and Jason Solis.

Saturday's event will celebrate and showcase men's and women's rugby with the Classic Wallaroos, made up of former Australian women's rugby union representatives, taking on a CQ women's team.

Local players will also get to shine on the same stage as their Wallabies and Wallaroos heroes.

Six schoolgirls 7s teams will compete in the first-ever School Girls Invitational Tournament, before a schoolboys match between Marist College Emerald and a combined schools team featuring students from across the region.

Brothers Lee Anderson will line up with the Central Queensland Barbarians against the Classic Wallabies on Saturday. Pani Cornelius

Children can take part in a free rugby coaching clinic hosted by the Classic Wallabies and Wallaroos players in the morning, while adults can enjoy a Classic Wallabies Long Lunch at Rocky Sports Club before the main game.

There will be a distinct Rugby World Cup theme to the lunch, with a replica of the 1999 Rugby World Cup trophy, along with a few Wallabies who hoisted it at Twickenham - Matt Cockbain, Mark Connors and Daniel Herbert.

On the field, the Classic Wallabies line-up features nearly 500 Test caps and 1500 Super Rugby caps of experience, including Wallabies World Cup representatives from 1999 to 2015.

For more information and tickets go to classicwallabies.com.au.

CLASSIC WALLABIES SQUAD

Matt Cockbain, Mark Connors, Sam Cordingley, Nick Gregorski, Sean Hardman, Justin Harrison, Stephen Hoiles, Patrick Howard, Julian Huxley, Troy Jaques, Steve Kefu, Peter Kimlin, Barry Lea, Patrick McCutcheon, Stephen Moore (captain), Sam Payne, Patrick Phibbs, Radike Samo, Guy Shepherdson, Morgan Turinui, Lachie Turner, Laurie Weeks

CQ BARBARIANS SQUAD

Stephen Curtis, Rupert Collins, Aaron Longbottom, Steve Benson, Ben Wiltshire, Onehunga Mata'uiau (captain), Jason Solis, Mick Benson, Jacob Raulini, Lee Anderson, Alistar Hirst, Vai Tanoai, Scott Barton, Mitch McDouall, Fraser Booth, Steve Ball, Trevor Robertson, Keith Taylor, Steve Zammit, Karl Anderson, Tom Newberry, Dane Barrett, Nick Holland, David Forrest, Scott Conaghan, Levini Bolaqace, Shaun Curtis, Tui Luva, Tyron Harvey, Peter McLaughlin, Andrew Kelly

