ALIVE AGAIN: Winton Waltzing Matilda Centre, reopened in April 2018 after a fire destroyed the old building in 2015.
Waltzing Matilda Centre among top regional projects

23rd Jun 2019 4:00 PM
WINTON'S Waltzing Matilda Centre revitalisation was one of four regional projects to be acknowledged in the 2019 Queensland Landscape Architecture Awards.

Three of the four Regional Achievement awards in the awards fell under the tourism category, proving regional Queensland is leading the pack in terms of its tourism offerings, ahead of some of Australia's capital cities. The reconstruction (opened April 2018)of the Waltzing Matilda Centre by RPS Group took out an award for Central Queensland, represented by Winton.

Australian Institute of Landscape Architects Queensland President David Uhlmann said the Waltzing Matilda Centre was a catalyst for the revitalisation of the outback town.

"Central to the success of this museum was its placement within a distinctly outback Australian landscape, which provides an opportunity to showcase a rich and rugged environment,” he said.

"Locally sourced and native materials were used in the design, with the authentic additions of a windmill, Coolabah tree and artefacts that extend beyond the facade of the museum.”

The centre was destroyed by fire in June 2015, with very little items able to be recovered.

