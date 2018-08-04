Wandal business fire: Restaurant workers escaped uninjured

Firefighters at the scene of a Wandal Rd business fire.

Firefighters at the scene of a Wandal Rd business fire. Michelle Gately

11.15pm: BUSINESS owners won't know the full extent of the damage to their stores until daylight.

That's when forensic crews will also arrive at the scene of a fire which spread through three businesses on Wandal Rd about 9.20pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Superintendent Colin May said early indications were that the fire was not suspicious.

Fire fighters quickly contained the blaze in Malaysia Hut, but by the time they arrived it had spread to an upstairs residence.

Supt May said a second crew brought that fire under control, while a third crew stopped the fire spreading in neighbouring House of Frames.

Rocky business fire: Crews work to save two Rockhampton businesses and neighbouring buildings from fire.

Although there were people in the restaurant at the time, Supt May said no one was injured.

"Damage to the frame shop is relatively minor, but there is some fire damage in the rear and a lot of smoke damage throughout,” he said.

"We were able to salvage a number of pictures from the shop.”

Crews and bystanders cleared artwork from House of Frames, but it is understood more sentimental items awaiting framing were stored in the back of the building near the area crews were working on containment.

It is unclear whether any of the items were damaged.

The restaurant was closed at the time.

10.15pm: FIREFIGHTERS are working to save neighbouring houses and shops after a fire broke out in a Wandal restaurant tonight.

People in neighbouring businesses said they saw thick smoke about 9.15pm as fire took hold of Malaysia Hut on Wandal Rd.

The fire spread to the neighbouring framing business, and is believed to have impacted residences which back onto the businesses.

One resident said neighbours evacuated her from her home, where she had been watching television.

Firefighters at the scene of a Wandal Rd business fire. Michelle Gately

People camping at the Rockhampton Showgrounds across the road, where the Rocky Swap was held today, said they heard an explosion-like noise as the fire broke out.

Bystanders help fire crews take artwork from House of Frames on Wandal Rd as fire engulfs the neighbouring business. WIN News

Thick smoke is pouring from the buildings and dozens of locals are watching on as crews continue to bring the fire under control.

Fire crews cleared House of Frames of as many objects as possible as the fire spread.

It's understood all people have been accounted for and paramedics are on scene.

Parts of Wandal Rd remain closed.