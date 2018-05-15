Wandal garden set to take pole position on cover

PROVIDING a place to learn valuable everyday skills, the Wandal Community Garden is a sanctuary for people from all walks of life.

More specifically, the hub allows people from disability service, Home Support Association, to utilise the garden and access the life skills program.

Now they have another notch to add to their gardening belt, with the garden being crowned as the winner in the Rockhampton's Gardening Greats competition.

The Wandal Community Gardens recently impressed a panel of judges from the Yellow Pages, White Pages and the Australian City Farms and Community Gardens Network (ACFCGN), after they entered an image of their striking garden into the comp, demonstrating their love and passion for urban agriculture.

The garden and its users will be featured on the front cover of the 2018 Yellow Pages and White Pages Rockhampton book as a result of taking out first place.

Commenting on the excitement of winning, a representative for Wandal Community Garden and Home Support worker, Zoey Hinds, said they were shocked but very excited to accept the title.

"We are extremely lucky we've had the opportunity to run the Wandal Community Garden,” she said.

"It has been active for eight years and the group have found no better way to relax and be creative, while also contributing to making our local community more sustainable and beautiful.

"We currently have users who come to the gardens to access our life skills program so they learn a variety of different things here which they can take and work towards their goals.”

Not only will Wandal Community Garden and their members appear on the cover of this year's Yellow Pages and White Pages Rockhampton book, but their famous gardening tip will appear on the inside of the front cover for local residents to use.

The search for Rockhampton's Garden Great exists as a result of a partnership between the Yellow Pages, White Pages and the ACFCGN.

A first of its kind venture that will see all Rockhampton directories used to celebrate the achievements of the ACFCGN, who work to promote the benefits of community gardening and urban agriculture.

Talking about the campaign, Yellow Pages spokesperson, Erin Williamson said it was a natural partnership with the ACFCGN for the competition.

"We also share a mutual love for gardening and appreciation of the benefits of community gardens and urban agriculture,” she said.

"We are excited to see the nation's gardening kings and queens celebrated on the cover of our directories over the coming months and hope to encourage more Aussies to get their hands dirty and relish the benefits of gardening too.”

