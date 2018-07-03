Wandal is the hot spot to be, business owner says

NEXT month, Kerryanne Quantock will be celebrating 12 months of business in her Wandal store.

The owner of Twisted Sisters Western Wear, Ms Quantock doesn't regret the move from Stanley street at all.

On Wandal road she said there is a lot more customers.

"Foot traffic, a lot more foot traffic over here and better clientele,” she said

"The locals are really supportive, they will shop local.”

With a new eatery, F "n” Dans Cafe, opened across the road, Ms Quantock said it was great to see a new business join the area.

Wandal road hosts about a dozen businesses and can often be forgotten about by shoppers.

"I only ended up here because a friend worked next door,” Ms Quantock said.

"I had never driven along here prior to that and I spotted this, saw the for rent sign and called up.

"I love it, there is something for everyone here, you have food, shops, barber shop, you can get everything here.”

The main problem for small businesses is the price of rent Ms Quantock said.

"I am doing fine, I have a good landlord but each to their own,” she said.

"I think a big problem, not just Rockhampton but anywhere is rent, it's just too expensive.”

Ms Quantock has been in business for three years now and her biggest piece of advice to surviving in tough times is to care about your customers.

"I think it's down everywhere, a business is what you make it, even if the economy is down, it's how you treat your customers,” she said.

"A lot of customers will come back if you treat them well, customer service is everything.

"You have to look after them, treat yourself as a customer and I don't think you can go wrong in business.”

The business stocks "western clothing and everything you need for your horse tack wise”.

Another key to success is "locals supporting locals” Ms Quantock said.

"You have to work together as well,” she said.

"If I don't have it, I will send them somewhere that I think will have it.

"They will come back because you helped them find it.”

Ms Quantock, who has been living in Rockhampton for the past five years, opened the business from a push her sister, who lives in Townsville.

Ms Quantock was working a western wear store when her sister said to her "let's open our shop”.

"We went ahead and decided to do it and the week we opened she passed away,” she said.

The sudden death and grief pushed Ms Quantock to strive harder.

"I think that gave me a bit more drive to make it work,” she said.