A winning ticket.
Offbeat

Wandal man has coffee break to remember after $10,000 win

22nd Nov 2018 4:37 PM
A WANDAL man has sat down for an unforgettable cuppa, scratching the top prize of $10,000 on a $1 Raining Cash Instant Scratch-Its ticket mid-way through his morning tea.

The winning ticket was purchased from Wandal Newsagency in Rockhampton.

Speaking to a Golden Casket official, the man explained the win wasn't the pick me up he was expecting during his search for a caffeine hit.

"I scratched it and I went over to the young girl behind the counter and asked her 'How many $10,000 symbols can you see?" the winner explained.

"She told me she could see three and I quickly grabbed the ticket back off her.

"I'm not usually an excitable man, but I was pretty bloody excited!"

The regular Instant Scratch-Its player confessed he is looking forward to spoiling his beloved family this Christmas.

"It's the first time I have ever won anything like this!" he declared.

"It's so handy, I appreciate it so much!"

Wandal Newsagency owner Terry Robinson was thrilled to have sold the winning ticket.

"Even after 20 years in the business, it's still so exciting seeing our customers win the top prizes," he explained.

Last financial year, there were 158 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across the Lott's jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $11.28 million.

The latest range of Instant Scratch-Its tickets are available at Golden Casket outlets.

