Wanderers’ aggression fixes weekend win

HOCKEY: The Wanderers beat Park Avenue 4-1 at this weekend's grade A1 men's hockey matchup.

Wanderers coach Aaron Harmsworth gave "full credits" to Park Avenue who "tried their guts out" and did well defending a "pretty aggressive" side at Kalka Shades.

"We dominated possession throughout the game but just didn't get the goals we deserved for the amount of possession we had," Harmsworth said.

"Park Avenue have certainly improved each and every week, which is good for the competition."

He named left midfield Hayden Pease and Duncan Mahoney as the stars of the match.

Harmsworth said fitness was one aspect of the game his team would pay particular attention to as the season progressed, in order to make its high rate of possession seen on the scoreboard.

"We wear teams down a fair bit," he said.

"We're relentless in that regard.

"But our conversion rate wasn't real high, so that's something to work on in the next couple of weeks."

Park Avenue captain Nathan Burke thought his team "went pretty well" to keep the Wanderers at 4.

"The Wanderers obviously know how to score a goal," he said.

"We scrapped in defence quite well.

"Obviously it'd be good to tackle a bit more, put a bit more pressure on their defence.

"Our goalkeeper Colby Cross made a few good saves and kept us in the game, and Peter Perna scored an absolute cracker of a goal."