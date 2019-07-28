Wanderers eye off spot in finals after CQ League victory

HOCKEY: It was half time during the A1 women's Gladstone Meteors and Rockhampton Wanderers' clash on Saturday, and the score board was blank.

The Rocky team came together and agreed something had to be done to get the ball rolling and lift the intensity of the CQ League match.

HOCKEY CQ LEAGUE WOMENS A1: Meteors defend the goal Jann Houley

It was in the third quarter when Wanderers kicked off the competition, scoring twice and leaving their opposition scrambling to catch up.

Wanderers captain and defensive back line force Demi Chellingsworth was pleased with the 3-1 win.

"In the first quarter we were not on the ball as much as we should've been but it really lifted in the back end of the game,” she said.

"Our intensity picked up. At half time we were spoken to about being first to the ball and I think that's what got us over the line in the end.

"Our focus was transitioning the back into the forwards, heading out wide instead of up the centre of the field.

"A few times we didn't stick to the game plan but we reset and went again and it really helped our game.”

HOCKEY CQ LEAGUE WOMENS A1: Wanderers' Demi Chellingsworth Jann Houley

Debbie Wilson, playing in the back, and Cassidy Knuth, playing up front, both had stellar game, with Knuth's speed across the field helping the team secure their goals.

Winding down for the CQ League, Chellingsworth said her team was in a better position than this time last year, with whole lot more intensity up their sleeves.

"We're more consistent and our fitness is a lot better this year. I definitely think we're in the running for finals,” she said.

"We've improved over the last few games and if we keep improving and keep up the consistency at training, we're in for a shot.”

The Wanderers will play Meteors again next week, and the winning captain said her side would assess their Saturday game to deliver an even better performance next week.

HOCKEY CQ LEAGUE WOMENS A1: Meteors' Ainsleigh Holmes Jann Houley

"We'll focus on intensity again. We still need to work on our transitions around the back rather than going up the middle of the field. That's how we win games,” she said.

"Meteors are a tough team and we have to match that toughness go out there with our head in the game.”

Meteors captain Joanna Homann said she expected a tough game from Wanderers, saying "it's always tough” going up against them.

HOCKEY CQ LEAGUE WOMENS A1: Meteors' Aimee Doveton Jann Houley

"The Wanderers girls played really strong through the whole game and we lost a bit of focus once they scored that first goal,” she said.

"They're really strong across the park and we really have to move the ball quickly around them because they will stop us if we run through them. They're a strong team and they got the better of us.”

Former Meteors' player Kate Hammett impressed her former team mate with her strong play and come back.