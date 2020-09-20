Wanderers first on RHA Cup podium

Another goal for Wanderers at the RHA Cup Division 1 Men’s grand final.

WANDERERS triumphed over Frenchville Rovers yesterday in the RHA Cup Division 1 Men’s final.

The evening match ended with the jubilant Wanderers up 8-1 – redemption for the team that lost last year’s grand final.

Captain Aaron Thompson said the game went as his team expected, helped in part by Wanderers having maintained its regular roster throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was honestly according to plan for us,” he said.

“We’ve got a very strong team, especially because of the whole COVID, a few players from each club didn’t come back, whereas we stayed pretty much at full strength bar two or three people.”

Thompson said each player contributed to Wanderers’ success, calling it “a really good team effort”.

“Jack Jenkins played really well at the back,” he added.

“Everyone played their usual game, but he really stepped up.

“We lost last year so this was a big year for us.”

See the replay of the game here.