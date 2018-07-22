Wanderers go on goal-scoring spree in CQ League

Wanderers player Jaedon Evans (left) and Frenchville Rovers' Adam Bunn in Saturday night's game at Kalka Shades.

HOCKEY: Wanderers midfielder Clinton McKay bagged four goals to cap a stellar performance in a one-sided contest against Frenchville Rovers on Saturday night.

Wanderers ran out 10-1 winners in the CQ League game, laying the platform with a near-faultless first half that had them ahead by six goals at the break.

Captain Aaron Thompson was back in action after missing the past month with a hamstring injury.

Frenchville Rovers player Jarrod Bass goes on the attack with Wanderers player Brayden McKay in hot pursuit. Michelle Gately

He played about 25 minutes, mindful that he had to line up again for the Dunlop Trophy final against Souths today.

"It was good to finally be back,” he said.

"Our first half was really impressive. The second half wasn't as good but it's pretty hard to stay motivated when it turns into that sort of game.

"We scored the first goal probably around the 10-minute mark and once we got started they kept coming.

"Our leading was really good and our transfers around the back and through the midfield were outstanding.”

Hockey - Wanderers player CooperJohnson at Kalka Shades Michelle Gately

Thompson said McKay was one of the team's best, while Jaedon Evans was solid at right half and Ronan McGuire used his speed to great effect up front.

Wanderers are leading both the CQ League and Rockhampton competitions.

Thompson said they just needed to keep building heading into the pointy end of the season.

He said the side boasted a core of experienced players and some youngsters who brought plenty of enthusiasm.