Wanderers show 'fair bit of grit' in CQ League clash

ON THE BALL: Wanderers' Clayton Evans strides away from his Frenchville Rovers opponent in the CQ League clash at Kalka Shades on Saturday night.

ON THE BALL: Wanderers' Clayton Evans strides away from his Frenchville Rovers opponent in the CQ League clash at Kalka Shades on Saturday night. Allan Reinikka ROK130419ahockey1

HOCKEY: Wanderers' captain Aaron Thompson praised his team's courage after they played out a 2-all draw with Frenchville Rovers in the CQ League on Saturday night.

The reigning champions were without six of their regulars due to representative duties, work commitments and injury.

Thompson said his team started with just 10 players and when one of them was injured but stayed on the field, effectively finished it with nine.

Frenchville Rovers' Jarrod Bass scored his team's two goals in their draw with Wanderers. Allan Reinikka ROK130419ahockey2

"I think we showed a fair bit of grit,” he said.

"All around it was a very gutsy performance. It was more effort than skill, to be honest.”

Thompson scored Wanderers' first goal in the second quarter and the team held its lead to the main break.

Frenchville's Jarrod Bass levelled things up before Lachlan Wilson got Wanderers back in the lead with an impressive field goal.

Bass scored his second to ensure the teams shared the points.

Thompson made special mention of Todd Harmsworth, who moved from striker to centre half for Saturday's game.

Wanderers' goalkeeper Daniel White tries to stop an attacking raid from Frenchville Rovers. Allan Reinikka ROK130419ahockey3

The skipper said the biggest challenge for Wanderers was getting the same team on the park each week.

"We haven't played with our full team since the season started,” he said.

"We're just trying to tread water until we get a consistent team on the park.

"I'll be interested to see how we go when that happens.”

RESULTS