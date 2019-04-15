Wanderers show 'fair bit of grit' in CQ League clash
HOCKEY: Wanderers' captain Aaron Thompson praised his team's courage after they played out a 2-all draw with Frenchville Rovers in the CQ League on Saturday night.
The reigning champions were without six of their regulars due to representative duties, work commitments and injury.
Thompson said his team started with just 10 players and when one of them was injured but stayed on the field, effectively finished it with nine.
"I think we showed a fair bit of grit,” he said.
"All around it was a very gutsy performance. It was more effort than skill, to be honest.”
Thompson scored Wanderers' first goal in the second quarter and the team held its lead to the main break.
Frenchville's Jarrod Bass levelled things up before Lachlan Wilson got Wanderers back in the lead with an impressive field goal.
Bass scored his second to ensure the teams shared the points.
Thompson made special mention of Todd Harmsworth, who moved from striker to centre half for Saturday's game.
The skipper said the biggest challenge for Wanderers was getting the same team on the park each week.
"We haven't played with our full team since the season started,” he said.
"We're just trying to tread water until we get a consistent team on the park.
"I'll be interested to see how we go when that happens.”
RESULTS
- A1 men: Meteors 5 (Laith Ogden 2, Hayden Pease, Mitch Ryan, David Black) def Park Avenue Brothers 2 (Jarred Burns 2), Wanderers 2 (Aaron Thompson, Lachlan Wilson) drew with Frenchville Rovers 2 (Jarrod Bass 2), Southern Suburbs 4 (Nathan Doble, Robert Bell, Ben Snell, Nathan Christensen) def Sparks 0
- A1 women: Park Avenue Brothers 8 (Ebony O'Brien 3, Tyneille Madden 2, Ciaran Munro 2, Mardi Daley) def Sparks 0, Southern Suburbs 3 (Alex Buckley, Melissa Dobbs, Jacinta Johns) def Meteors 0, Gladstone Souths won on a forfeit from Frenchville Rovers