TOUGH: Southern Suburbs Aleesha Spyvet and Wanderers Lisa Rossow .
TOUGH: Southern Suburbs Aleesha Spyvet and Wanderers Lisa Rossow . Allan Reinikka ROK060719ahockey4
Wanderers still in finals contention after weekend victory

Steph Allen
by
7th Jul 2019 7:00 PM
HOCKEY: Battling through blistering cold winds on Saturday afternoon, Wanderers took on Southern Suburbs in the 17th week of the Rockhampton hockey league.

It was a close game, with the Wanderers side scrambling for a "hard-fought” 1-0 win over the Souths side.

Wanderers coach Clark McKay commended his team for sticking it out for the 70 minutes, in a game that could've gone either way.

Kim Reibel scored the only point of the game in the second quarter, with a direct shot from the penalty corner.

"Their fight, determination and never give up attitude really impressed me,” he said.

In terms of improvement, McKay said the women's side will focus on building on Saturday's performance with "a bit more team work, more short passing and building more confidence”.

"We're starting to build for the finals. We're coming second in the local league and third or fourth in the CQ League,” he said.

"The CQ League is so close. A win can drop you anywhere from 2nd to 6th place.”

McKay said in the CQ League, Meteors are ones to watch, if they deliver a full-strength team to the paddock.

"Frenchville are improving every week and Souths are always up there,” he said.

"In the local league, any of the four teams can win if they turn up. It's that close.”

The team has a "core second grade” group helping out each week after roster changes.

A1 Women Results

Southern Suburbs 0 - 1 Wanderers

Park Avenue 4 - 0 Gladstone Souths

Frenchville Rovers won after Sparks forfeited.

