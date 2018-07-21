Wanderers to play in all six Dunlop Trophy finals

WELCOME ADDITION: Wanderers captain Aaron Thompson will return this weekend after being out with injury for a month.

WELCOME ADDITION: Wanderers captain Aaron Thompson will return this weekend after being out with injury for a month. Allan Reinikka ROK090917amhockey

HOCKEY: Wanderers will feature in all six grades of the Dunlop Trophy.

The club will contest the men's and women's finals in the A1, A2 and A3 divisions, with games starting at 9am on Sunday at Kalka Shades.

Southern Suburbs is also well-represented with four teams (A3 women, A2 men and the A1 men and women), with PA Team Hamilton (A3 men) and RHAiders (A2 women) rounding out the field.

Wanderers A1 men's player/coach Aaron Harmsworth said it was a "pretty good feat” for the club to have all six senior teams involved.

His champion outfit, which is looking for a remarkable 14th straight Rockhampton premiership this year, will be keen to continue its dominance of the local competition.

They take on a talented Souths team, which includes Kaleb Christensen who has just returned from a tour of South Africa with the Australian schoolboys team.

Darcy Milner will be a key figure for Souths in tomorrow's Dunlop Trophy showdown. Allan Reinikka ROK090618ahockey1

Wanderers will welcome back captain Aaron Thompson who has been out injured for a month.

Harmsworth said injuries had marred the team's season, and this would be the first weekend they have their full complement of strikers on the park.

"We've had a couple of close games against Souths so I'm expecting another high-quality game with two strong teams going at it on Sunday,” he said.

"I just want a good hit-out coming into a heavy back end of the season, with the CQ League and local finals just around the corner.”

Hamsworth said his troops were fit and fast, and would be looking to play a high-intensity game for the full 70 minutes.

He nominated Christensen and Darcy Milner among Souths' danger men, and expected Clint McKay and Cooper Johnson to have a big influence for Wanderers.

The A1 men's game starts at 4.45pm, with Wanderers and Souths also going head to head in the A1 women at 3.20pm.

DUNLOP TROPHY

Games at Kalka Shades on Sunday