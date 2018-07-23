Wanderers win three of six Dunlop Trophy finals

Clinton McKay scored seven goals for Wanderers over the weekend.

HOCKEY: Wanderers scored a total of 20 goals on their way to winning the three men's finals in Rockhampton Hockey's Dunlop Trophy.

They defeated Southern Suburbs 7-0 in the A1 decider, Southern Suburbs 11-2 in A2 and Park Avenue Team Hamilton 2-1 in A3.

The club was represented in all six finals but was denied victory in the three women's finals.

Southern Suburbs scored a double, winning both the A1 and A3 women's finals, while RHAiders took the honours in A2.

Wanderers A1 men's player/coach Aaron Harmsworth said it was a good weekend for his side, which also scored a 10-1 win over Frenchville Rovers in the CQ League on Saturday.

Midfielder Clinton McKay was on target, following his four-goal haul on Saturday with a hat-trick in Sunday's final.

Wanderers led 2-nil at half-time against Souths and slotted five goals in the second half.

"That was pretty pleasing because we'd spoken about the fact that in the last few weeks we hadn't scored in the last 20 minutes of our games,” Harmsworth said.

"We'd been starting well but not finishing well.

"We talked about closing games out and playing for the full 70 minutes so it was good to get five goals in the second half.”

Harmsworth said the final scoreline was not a fair indication of what was a hard-fought game, and that Souths were missing two quality players in the Snell brothers.

Defender Jaedon Evans and right half Cooper Johnson were two of Wanderers' best on Sunday.

RESULTS