Shopping around methylamphetamine to people on Facebook brought this mum unstuck when the police came knocking.
Crime

Mum’s online messages bring her undone over drugs

Matthew Newton
by and Matthew Newton
1st Jun 2021 1:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Cairns mum who was shopping around methylamphetamine to people on Facebook Messenger was given an ultimatum in the Cairns District Court on Monday.

In sentencing Brooke Candace Lee Brundell on three charges of supplying the drug ice, Judge Paul Smith told her she had two options.

"There's ice out there all over the place - it'd be out the front of the courthouse I imagine," Mr Smith said.

"So you can go and take it if you want. You do that, you'll be back here. Or alternatively, you can say, I want to be a decent mother.

"It's your choice. We can't make it for you."

Brundell pleaded guilty to all three charges of supplying methylamphetamine.
Brundell pleaded guilty to all three charges.

The court heard police attended an address at Manoora on a separate matter on December 4, 2019 where they discovered Brundell, who was "known to police and wanted for questioning".

Brundell was using a tablet, the court heard, and police discovered messages on the tablet such as: "Wanna buy some drugs?" as well as another to two other people offering to supply half a gram of methylamphetamine for $150.

The court heard Brundell had a long history of methylamphetamine addiction and had come from a fairly turbulent upbringing.

The 41 days Brundell had spent in custody were declared as time served by Judge Smith, and he gave her a two-year probation order, with regular drug testing.

 

 

 

Originally published as 'Wanna buy some drugs?': Mum's online messages bring her undone

