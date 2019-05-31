Want a job now at Adani's Carmichael mine? Read here...

Mine workers at Labona Camp, where the first heavy equipment has arrived to commence construction on Adani's mega coalmine.

Mine workers at Labona Camp, where the first heavy equipment has arrived to commence construction on Adani's mega coalmine. Cameron Laird

ADANI has acted fast on this morning's approval of its black-throated finch management plan and has placed full-page advertisements tomorrow in three regional Queensland newspapers - The Morning Bulletin, the Daily Mercury in Mackay and the Townsville Bulletin - for more than 50 new jobs.

A company spokesperson reconfirmed the company's commitments to regional Queensland for jobs and work packages and said there would be no 457 visas.

A young pro-Adani supporter wears a 'Pro Coal' sign on her shirt on April 27, 2019 in Clermont, Australia. The Adani Carmichael Mine, if fully approved will be constructed in the North Galilee Basin, 160kms north-west of regional town Clermont, its first stage is estimated to produce 27.5 million tonnes of coal per annum and will be transported via rail to Abbot Point which is situated 25km north of Bowen. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

"The fact that we are advertising in these papers is a clear demonstration of our intent," the spokesperson said.

The move is a confident one from the company which still needs its groundwater ecosystem dependant management plan approved though Queensland Government has given assurance that decision will be made by June 13.

These positions will all be advertised in tomorrow's Morning Bulletin. Christine Mckee

After this morning's announcement, Adani chief executive Lucas Dow said he was very pleased that as part of the BTFMP 33,000 hectares of dedicated conservation land surrounding the mine site would be set aside and expertly managed to ensure an optimal habitat for the finch and other local native species.

See tomorrow's Morning Bulletin and Daily Mercuryto find out how to apply.