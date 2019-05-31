Want a job now at Adani's Carmichael mine? Read here...
ADANI has acted fast on this morning's approval of its black-throated finch management plan and has placed full-page advertisements tomorrow in three regional Queensland newspapers - The Morning Bulletin, the Daily Mercury in Mackay and the Townsville Bulletin - for more than 50 new jobs.
A company spokesperson reconfirmed the company's commitments to regional Queensland for jobs and work packages and said there would be no 457 visas.
"The fact that we are advertising in these papers is a clear demonstration of our intent," the spokesperson said.
The move is a confident one from the company which still needs its groundwater ecosystem dependant management plan approved though Queensland Government has given assurance that decision will be made by June 13.
After this morning's announcement, Adani chief executive Lucas Dow said he was very pleased that as part of the BTFMP 33,000 hectares of dedicated conservation land surrounding the mine site would be set aside and expertly managed to ensure an optimal habitat for the finch and other local native species.
See tomorrow's Morning Bulletin and Daily Mercuryto find out how to apply.