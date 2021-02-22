Want-be car jacker stalled stolen car on speed bump

Speed Hump December 21, 2005.RTA admits its made a mistake, part of the cross city tunnel associated road works.Please get pic to show the height of the bump maybe from ground level looking up it which has already disabled a number of cars and is causing sleepless nights for the locals.

A violent criminal was released from prison four days prior to attacking people at a service station and KFC in car jacking crimes.

Travis Roy Anderson, 28, pleaded guilty on February 18 in Rockhampton District Court to one count each of common assault, robbery with violence and attempted robbery.

Crown prosecutor Matthew Fleetwood said a couple were at Puma Service Station in Rockhampton on November 26, 2019, getting fuel when Anderson approached the female while the male went inside to pay.

He said Anderson demanded the female victim give him her car keys, which she refused, and he “jumped at her” twice trying to scare her and then placed her in a headlock.

Mr Fleetwood said the female victim was still able to breathe.

“She screamed for her husband,” he said.

Mr Fleetwood said her husband ran out of the store.

He said Anderson released his grip on the woman and fled to a nearby taxi.

Mr Fleetwood said the defendant got in the taxi and told the driver who was alerted to what had happened at the petrol station.

He said Anderson ran back towards the male victim who armed himself with a squeegee and threw it at Anderson, who then ran away.

Mr Fleetwood said Anderson then turned his attention to another woman who had just finished her shift managing a nearby KFC store.

He said the defendant demanded her car keys and then hit her in the right cheek.

Mr Fleetwood said Anderson took the woman’s car keys and “tried to drive off” in her car, but it a speed bump which stalled the car.

He said the male victim pulled Anderson from the car and the defendant attempted to punch him in the head three or four times and knee him in the groin.

Mr Fleetwood said the male victim was able to restrain Anderson and did so until police arrived.

Anderson was high on drugs and had been released from prison on parole four days prior.

Anderson had a 16-page criminal record including convictions for robbery with violence and in company, along with assault occasioning bodily harm, domestic violence, serious assault and resist police.

Mr Fleetwood said Anderson was a recidivist offender who was inclined to use violence when victims did not comply with his demands to hand over their property.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client had spent most of his adult life in custody with the exception of a few short “spurts” in the community and Anderson used drugs, namely methamphetamines, to deal with being in the community.

He said Anderson told him he thought his life mostly in prison was a “pretty s-- run … but it’s my fault” and claimed he wants to change.

Mr Moon said Anderson still had the support of his family, of which some were in court in support during his sentencing including his mother, aunt and cousin.

He said Anderson had argued with his former partner over their children prior to the carjacking incidents, which triggered him and he turned to alcohol and then meth.

Judge Jeff Clarke said these events were a “distressing violent outburst” by Anderson and were “completely irrational”.

He sentenced Anderson to four years prison, declared 270 days presentence custody and set parole eligibility on February 18, 2021.