Applying to get roads closed will now cost at least $770.
Council News

Want to close a road in Toowoomba? That'll be $770

Tom Gillespie
by
18th Jul 2018 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:50 AM
RESIDENTS who apply to have a state-owned road closed will now pay nearly $800 to the Toowoomba Regional Council as a part of a massive statewide overhaul.

The TRC will now be the first point of call for road closure applications in the Toowoomba region, after the State Government quietly pushed the administration process onto councils earlier this month.

The issue, which sparked a fiery debate among councillors in the ordinary meeting yesterday, has been hailed by supporters as putting the council in "the box seat" to control the outcomes and charge accordingly.

"The previous situation was we did a significant amount of work to determine whether people approved of the road closure, but we had no fee attached to it (because it was a state government application)," Cr Mike Williams said.

"Now, we are the first point of call - the fee (of $770) we will charge will be for a simple application."

More complicated applications will be charged by the hour after the initial limit is reached.

Cr Williams said the fee approved by the TRC was about half the value of following the same process in the Lockyer Valley or Brisbane.

But Cr Bill Cahill, who fought in the chamber for the council to try to push back against the "stealth" move from the State Government, called it a waste of council resources.

"We're asked to absorb the cost (of applications) across a regional council budget for state-owned land," he said.

