Want the chance to earn some extra cash?

DETERMINED: Charlie Hearn busking in Yeppoon to earn some extra pocket money.

AS THE city's riverbank and CBD transforms, Rockhampton Regional Council is hoping talented residents will enliven the streets.

Councillors yesterday considered a proposed street performance policy, hoping that encouraging pubic entertainment will create a sense of cultural pride in the region.

If the policy is adopted, street performances will be allowed in the CBD (between the river, Albert St, Stanley St, and Denison St), Conaghan Park on Lawrie St, Gracemere, and Morgan St (between Central St and East St) at Mount Morgan.

However, where a performance takes place outside a business during its operating hours, the performer must get the owner's written consent.

Council is keen to see entertainers dancing, singing, miming, doing puppetry, playing instruments, or reciting stories and poetry.

The use of fire or pyrotechnics will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, but any performers must have the relevant safety precautions and licences.

The report suggested performance hours be set at 9am to 9pm Sunday to Thursday, and 9am to 12am Friday to Saturday.

However, Mayor Margaret Strelow suggested bringing the start time forward to 8am to cater for those people who would be having breakfast in CBD cafes.

Each act will have to gain formal approval through a fee-free permit, which will be valid for three months.

Fees were slashed last year, with council removing the $149 first month busking charge and the $50 fee per month thereafter.

Those under 18 can apply, but will require written consent by guardians.