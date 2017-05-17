27°
News

Want the chance to earn some extra cash?

Michelle Gately
| 17th May 2017 8:30 AM
DETERMINED: Charlie Hearn busking in Yeppoon to earn some extra pocket money.
DETERMINED: Charlie Hearn busking in Yeppoon to earn some extra pocket money. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS THE city's riverbank and CBD transforms, Rockhampton Regional Council is hoping talented residents will enliven the streets.

Councillors yesterday considered a proposed street performance policy, hoping that encouraging pubic entertainment will create a sense of cultural pride in the region.

If the policy is adopted, street performances will be allowed in the CBD (between the river, Albert St, Stanley St, and Denison St), Conaghan Park on Lawrie St, Gracemere, and Morgan St (between Central St and East St) at Mount Morgan.

However, where a performance takes place outside a business during its operating hours, the performer must get the owner's written consent.

Council is keen to see entertainers dancing, singing, miming, doing puppetry, playing instruments, or reciting stories and poetry.

The use of fire or pyrotechnics will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, but any performers must have the relevant safety precautions and licences.

The report suggested performance hours be set at 9am to 9pm Sunday to Thursday, and 9am to 12am Friday to Saturday.

However, Mayor Margaret Strelow suggested bringing the start time forward to 8am to cater for those people who would be having breakfast in CBD cafes.

Each act will have to gain formal approval through a fee-free permit, which will be valid for three months.

Fees were slashed last year, with council removing the $149 first month busking charge and the $50 fee per month thereafter.

Those under 18 can apply, but will require written consent by guardians.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

Foster carer jailed for having sex with kids in his care

Foster carer jailed for having sex with kids in his care

HE started abusing the girls when they were 12-years-old and they were kids in the state's care.

Evicted mum of four's anxiety with nowhere to live

DRAMATIC SCENES: A family is evicted from the Ambassador Hotel.

ROCKY mum riddled with anxiety with no idea where kids will live.

Parking changes slated to improve safety on busy street

SLOW DOWN: Monica Moore, pictured with son Oliver Geihe, is one of the residents who has supported a petition to introduce measures to reduce traffic flow on Ward and Spencer Streets.

Petition from residents gains traction at council

Want the chance to earn some extra cash?

DETERMINED: Charlie Hearn busking in Yeppoon to earn some extra pocket money.

CQ streets get a busking boost, with free permits

Local Partners

Parking changes slated to improve safety on busy street

Petition from residents gains traction at council

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Debbie inspired a flood of stories and support

The cover of Defying Debbie on sale now for $7.50 at a number of news outlets.

New book features our Debbie heroes and helpers

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

30 fun things to do in Rocky this weekend

VIVE LA FRANCE: Rotary French exchange student Coraline Naturel can't wait to take her St Ursula's school friends to the movies. Thanks to Rockhampton Alliance Française's annual French Film Festival, they will not need passports to see what the best French cinema has to offer this year. Coraline and her Australian friends will today attend the Alliance Française Festival's Saturday morning session. This year, the film screened will be A Bag of Marbles ; based on the acclaimed memoirs of French writer Joseph Joffo. This will be the eighth edition of the Rockhampton French Film Festival. Picture, left to right, Coraline Naturel, Aimee Potie. Second row, left to right, Djarah Koops-Gill, Madeleine Hersey, Taylor Ingram, Zara Craggs, Caitlin Kruger, Sophie Witts, Hayley Salter and Aimee Williamson.

Action-packed program for Mother's Day weekend

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

SHOCK photos from 2002 have just been released and Terri Irwin looks like a total bombshell.

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

FAMILY LIFESTYLE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC POSITION

301 Kime Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $285,000

The astute Buyer WILL NOT go past this OPPORTUNITY to secure a PRIME PROPERTY brimming with ENDLESS potential… - Exceptionally SPACIOUS = FAMILY LIVING at its...

PRIME POSITION - BIG VALUE!

160 Hyde Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 3 $275,000

THIS IS a GENUINE and IMMEDIATE OPPORTUNITY to purchase into Rockhampton's MOST HIGHLY regarded Suburb! - SAVE MONEY on fuel and walk the Kids to School ...

A Property with Personality!

42 Agnew Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $349,000

This High set home has plenty of space for you and your family and would be an ideal investment property. Located in the central area of Norman Gardens in a quiet...

RENOVATED HUGE 6 BEDROOM FAMILY HOME OR PERFECT COMMERCIAL PREMISES.

16 Bernard Street, Berserker 4701

House 6 2 3 $349,000...

WOW FACTOR PLUS! “WELCOME” to "THE WHITE HOUSE". This hidden treasure’s central location allows easy access to all areas of Rockhampton and is fast becoming a...

ENORMOUS, SOLID FAMILY HOME

32 EMMERSON DRIVE, Glenlee 4711

House 5 2 4 Auction

This majestic 2 storey residence situated on approx. 2 acres at Glenlee will impress you with its sheer size and endless features. Located just a short drive from...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $529,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

A Rare Offering In FRENCHVILLE!

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

BEAUTIFULLY designed Australian MODERNIST home, located in a secluded area in FRENCHVILLE. Remarkably different! Be Quick! - Designed with a difference in mind...

IMPRESSIVE AND HIDDEN AWAY IN KAWANA

5/9 Walker Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $282,000

Set in a QUIET hidden street this property is EXCELLENT VALUE and very AFFORDABLE in the current market - LITTLE maintenance, EASY parking and NO steps - The...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $370,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR PATIO - Wonderfully presented this LARGE roomy...

Are you the new owner of NightOwl?

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Cap Coast rental vacancy rates improving

For Rent sign in front of new house

From basket case in June to steady situation

Farnborough house cracks the seven figure mark

RARE COMMODITY: 73 Collins Road Farnborough went for a cool $1.1 million.

Rural lifestyle and coastal views meet in modern master home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!