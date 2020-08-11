Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
SLOW DOWN: Bundaberg police have shared insight into how speed detection devices work and catch drivers.
SLOW DOWN: Bundaberg police have shared insight into how speed detection devices work and catch drivers.
News

Want to avoid getting a speeding ticket? Here’s how!

Rhylea Millar
11th Aug 2020 4:30 PM | Updated: 6:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HAVE you ever wondered how mobile speed cameras work? Well, here's how.

It is a topic that police are asked about all too often and one that they are happy to provide further insight on.

Officer in charge of the Bundaberg Road Policing Unit Sergeant Marty Arnold said there were a lot of myths about mobile speed cameras and how drivers were detected.

He said while there is a common belief that drivers would not be detected if they were travelling in the opposite direction or if another vehicle is in the photo, but this was not the case.

"New digital speed cameras are very accurate and can detect vehicles travelling in both directions across multiple lanes," Sergeant Arnold said.

"While occasionally there are other vehicles partially in the background, the camera has the ability to track speeds and identify the offending vehicle."

Motorists are reminded to always obey the speed limit, drive to conditions and avoid getting a ticket by not speeding.

Community Newsletter SignUp
police speeding
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky’s new election candidate wants to legalise marijuana

        Premium Content Rocky’s new election candidate wants to legalise marijuana

        News Laura Barnard believes the time is right for Rockhampton to seriously discuss legalising cannabis.

        • 11th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
        Addict can’t stay away from meth in prison or while on bail

        Premium Content Addict can’t stay away from meth in prison or while on bail

        News A drug addict is back in jail after breaching bail for unlawful escape from custody...

        • 11th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
        Serial offender dumped hire car on side of highway

        Premium Content Serial offender dumped hire car on side of highway

        News He was already on bail for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation...

        Bank seeks to scoop up ‘stranded’ CQ customers

        Premium Content Bank seeks to scoop up ‘stranded’ CQ customers

        News This week, Auswide Bank said it “welcomed the opportunity to support MyState Bank...