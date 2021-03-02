Want to go to Rockynats? See what tickets are left

Tickets are selling fast for the Rare Spares Rockynats, which will be held in Rockhampton from April 2-5.

Revheads need to get into gear if they want tickets to the Rare Spares Rockynats.

Interest in the event is revving up, with platinum and general admission three-day tickets now sold out.

Rockynats, which is being presented by Rockhampton Regional Council in association with Summernats, will be held in Rockhampton from April 2-5.

Advance Rockhampton’s manager of tourism and events, Annette Pearce, said it was fantastic to see such strong interest more than four weeks out from the event.

“We’ve been working hard to deliver a jam-packed program, and it’s clear to see spectators are keen to join in the fun and be a part of the inaugural event this Easter long weekend,” she said.

“Although platinum and three-day general admission tickets are sold out, there are still a limited number of premium gold tickets available, and great value two-day and one-day general admission tickets but get in quick.”

Summernats owner Andy Lopez said the excitement and anticipation for Queensland’s biggest automotive festival was incredibly high.

“Car entries are also officially sold out, with over 1200 of the wildest modified cars in the country hitting the streets of Rockhampton this Easter,” he said.

“There’ll be plenty of awesome bikes coming through the gates too. Bike entries remain on sale but are limited so we encourage any interested riders to secure their spot soon.”

Tickets must be pre-purchased at rockynats.com.au/gettickets.

People interested in being part of the volunteer team for the event can find information at rockynats.com.au/volunteer.