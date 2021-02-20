Menu
Rockynats
Want to see Qld’s largest car fest up close and personal?

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
20th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Are you fired up for three days of high-octane automotive awesomeness over the 2021 Easter weekend?

Rockhampton’s city streets will take centre stage for a revving-good time at the inaugural Rockynats car festival.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Tony Williams said this is a unique chance for locals to help deliver a significant event for our region and the biggest motorsport event in Queensland for 2021.

“We are currently seeking passionate and reliable volunteers to be a part of the inaugural Rare Spares Rockynats with plenty of exciting opportunities, wherever your skills and interests lie,” said Mayor Williams.

Advance Rockhampton’s Manager of Tourism and Events Annette Pearce said volunteering at Rockynats is a unique opportunity.

Volunteers will be involved in the event from start to finish providing much needed assistance to the event team, engaging with the local community and visitors, as well as meeting new people.

“With a wide variety of roles available there’s something for everyone; no experience is necessary, we care more about a friendly smile and a can do attitude,” said Ms Pearce.

Volunteer positions include:

  • Greeters
  • Accessibility Services
  • Media Centre
  • Ticketing and Information Services
  • Transport Services
  • Platinum Guest Services
  • COVID Champions
  • Specialised motorsport officials

Apply now online at www.rockynats.com.au/volunteer

