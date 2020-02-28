Want to write? This workshop will inspire you

Author and screenwriter Edwina Shaw will facilitate a workshop in Yeppoon for budding writers.

FICTION, memoirs and screenplay author Edwina Shaw will be on the Capricorn Coast to present a life writing workshop ‘Where curiosity meets inspiration’ as part of the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival 2020 calendar of events.

Edwina Shaw is the editor of Bjelke Blues: Stories of Repression and Resistance in Joh Bjelke-Petersen’s Queensland 1968–1987. It is a collection of 45 essays, memoirs and fiction from people on the wrong side of the Bjelke-Petersen regime.

Ever since her brother started hearing voices, Edwina Shaw has been fascinated by the workings of the human mind. Her first book, Thrill Seekers, is based on her brother’s battle with schizophrenia.

Her children’s book In The Dark of Night, a ghost story, was selected for the nationwide library promotion Summer Reading Club.

Edwina has been writing and publishing in Australian and international literary journals and anthologies since 2002, including the Asia Literary Review, Island, Hecate Griffith Literary Review, Within/Without These Walls and Best Australian Stories 2014.

Her feature film project M, based on a novel she’s developing further, is contracted to producer Stephen Lance and moving towards filming.

Edwina teaches writing at the University of Queensland, and yoga, most recently to professional dance students at the Queensland University of Technology, and runs innovative retreats and workshops combining both.

She has a background in education, is the co-ordinator of Relax and Write Retreats for women and regularly teaches creative writing using her unique blend of yoga, drama and dance.

Edwina grew up in Joh Bjelke-Petersen’s Brisbane during the ’70s and ’80s but moved to live in Kings Cross and Darlinghurst in Sydney, Leipzig in Germany, Singapore, Phnom Penh and Sihanoukville in Cambodia.

She is passionate about mental health, women’s issues, yoga, travel, and most of all, about story as a tool for healing and compassion.

Writers Festival spokeswoman Nicky Way said the group had their first planning meeting for the year and were looking forward to a busy 2020.

“To keep curious minds inspired and imaginations busy, the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival is working on a diverse range of workshops this year,” she said.

“Beginning with ‘Where curiosity meets inspiration,’ Edwina’s unique combination of relaxation techniques and easy writing exercises will help to quiet the inner critic that stops so many people writing.

“This workshop with experienced author and facilitator Edwina will help budding writers get their stories out of their head and on to the page.

“Be sure to keep an eye on the CCWF Facebook page, Capricorn Coast Writers Festival, to keep up to date with news on our 2020 program of workshops.”

Edwina is also doing a workshop in Rockhampton on Wednesday, March 9, funded by the Truth, Healing and Reconciliation Taskforce and Micah Projects.

The Yeppoon workshop is on Tuesday, March 10, from 10am–12.30pm at The Hob in Beaman Park, Yeppoon. Cost is $50 per person.

Inquiries and bookings www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=604693&