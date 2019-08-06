Menu
GET TOGETHER: Expect Mamma Mia the musical to brighten audiences at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre in March.
Contributed
WANTED: Mamma Mia creative team members

Sean Fox
by
6th Aug 2019 7:00 AM
A LONG-running worldwide hit theatre show will have its own rendition in Central Queensland next year.

Rockhampton Regional Council has called for expressions of interest for members to join the creative team for smash hit, Mamma Mia.

Plenty of roles are for grabs, including director, musical director, choreographer, costume coordinator, vocal coach, repetiteur and set construction.

Applications close on Monday, and auditions for cast members will be held later this year once the creative team has been finalised.

Based on the music of iconic pop group ABBA, Mamma Mia premiered in 1999 before it went on to become a worldwide hit.

The production features an array of ABBA hits which range from Dancing Queen to SOS, Knowing Me Knowing You, Money Money Money, Take a Chance on Me and Mamma Mia.

The Rockhampton season will be performed at The Pilbeam Theatre in March.

Information and online forms are available from www.seeitlive.com.au/mammiamia or phone 4924 5603.

