Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Wanted man taken into custody after week-long search

by Grace Mason
9th Nov 2020 12:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WANTED man who disappeared in Innisfail just over a week ago after an alleged string of offences has been taken into custody.

The 29-year-old Cairns man vanished into a cane field in Hudson last Sunday, November 1, prompting a large scale search involving multiple police, the dog squad and the Rescue 510 helicopter.

Police allege he had committed various burglary and car theft offences in Townsville, Manoora and Hudson during October.

A man wanted for a week after disappearing in Innisfail is in custody. Picture: Supplied
A man wanted for a week after disappearing in Innisfail is in custody. Picture: Supplied

 

The public were warned by police not to approach him as he was allegedly potentially "dangerous".

During last week he was allegedly linked to a stolen car which was intercepted in Whitfield but was not located at the scene.

A police spokeswoman confirmed he had been taken into custody early on Monday morning and was currently "assisting with inquiries into several investigations".

No charges have been laid.

qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Exotic pest: The foreign invader impacting CQ crops

        Premium Content Exotic pest: The foreign invader impacting CQ crops

        Environment It is now considered established in parts of Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

        Player at CQ touch carnival had infectious disease

        Premium Content Player at CQ touch carnival had infectious disease

        Breaking It became apparent overnight on Saturday and he did not attend on Sunday.

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.

        MIRACLE MAN: Coast crash victim lives to front court

        Premium Content MIRACLE MAN: Coast crash victim lives to front court

        News Riding a motorbike while drunk with no helmet on