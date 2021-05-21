Wanted: Police hunt pair over string of alleged crimes

Rockhampton detectives have put out a public plea for Demi Warcon, 29 female, and Alex Rankine, 22 male, to hand themselves in as they are wanted on a number of alleged property, stolen vehicle, arson, evade police, and dangerous driving offences.

Ms Warcon is also being sought over her alleged involvement of an armed robbery at the Kalka Palms Hotel, Berserker, on May 17.

Police will allege Ms Warcon and a female associate used violence to take a large sum of money off an elderly man who had just won on the pokies.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of either persons are also being urged to call Rockhampton police or Crime Stoppers.

Office in Charge of the Criminal Investigation branch Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey made the public plea to the media on Friday morning.

He said the incidents had been ongoing since May 16 and included the alleged theft of a silver Audi which was used in a number of property offences.

Police attempted to intercept this vehicle a number of times on Thursday however the erratic driving made it too dangerous.

"Police believe these people are (allegedly) responsible for numerous property offences, they are very aware police are looking for them, we ask for associates of these people or people who know where they might be to contact Rockhampton police or Crimestoppers," Mr Peachey said.

"We have numerous vehicles being stolen at the moment and we are currently investigating these links to these people in regards to these offences."

Mr Peachey also asked the public to make sure they secured their keys.

"While we shouldn't have to ask people to do it … criminals have no regard for people's property whatsoever, can we make sure people are taking all precautions in regards to securing their motor vehicles and their keys," he said.

"In these incidents the house has been unlocked or unsecured and the keys have been stolen and the motor vehicle has been stolen.

"Make sure your keys are not in a location that they are discovered easily.

"Don't leave your vehicle open and with keys in there."

The pair are known associates of each other and are well known to police.

"We know they have strong links within Rockhampton and surrounds, we know that they are actively getting assistance from people out there," Mr Peachey said.

Mr Peachey said Rockhampton police were very active in locating them.

"We will continue to go to addresses that we know these people have an association with, until such time as we locate these people, we will be out there, we will be knocking on doors and will be actively trying to find these people," he said.

"If you have information, if you are harbouring these people, you could be committing an offence, contact us immediately so we can bring these people to justice."