Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

WANTED: Warrant issued for man over Paul Rock murder

17th Jul 2019 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BREAKING: An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in relation to the death of Oakey's Paul Rock in Plainland earlier this month.

Kye Enright, 21, remains on the run from police investigating the death of Mr Rock at the Porter's Plainland Hotel car park on July 1.

Kye Enright, 21, is Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. Suspect in the murder of Oakey man Paul Rock at Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Kye Enright, 21, is Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. Suspect in the murder of Oakey man Paul Rock at Plainland on Monday, July 1. QPS

Enright was named as a person of interest in relation to the investigation, with detectives today revealing an arrest warrant had been issued.

He is believed to be frequenting the Gold Coast and northern New South Wales area, police said in a statement.

"Members of the public are urged not to approach the man but to call Triple Zero immediately," police said.

"Police wish to emphasise that anyone harbouring this person is committing an offence and is liable to prosecution."

Enright is described as Caucasian, about 165cm tall with slim a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

paul rock police toowoomba toowoomba crime
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    STOP! If you run a red light here expect to be caught

    premium_icon STOP! If you run a red light here expect to be caught

    News If you've ever wondered where Rocky's speed cameras are, this list is for you

    The future of property conveyancing has arrived in CQ

    premium_icon The future of property conveyancing has arrived in CQ

    News Trees rejoice as Rocky has its first electronic property settlement.

    Wallaby greats on way to play CQ Barbarians

    premium_icon Wallaby greats on way to play CQ Barbarians

    Rugby Union See how the two teams line-up for Classic clash in Rockhampton

    Claws complete perfect regular season

    premium_icon Claws complete perfect regular season

    Netball Seven from seven after Gladstone win