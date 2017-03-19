Wanting to make his girlfriend a cuppa costs Rocky man $200

A MAN involved in a short relationship with a Rockhampton woman felt the sting of their break-up when he appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

Barry James Willis, 47, had a six-week relationship with a woman who complained to police after they broke up that he had entered her dwelling without her permission.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden told the court Willis had been charged under the Invasion of Privacy Act for entering a dwelling on February 19 without the occupant's permission.

She said on February 26, police attended a residence on Elphinstone St where the victim told police that seven days earlier she had noticed items moved in her backyard.

Ms Marsden said the victim told police she then checked CCTV and found video showing her partner on the date of the offence attempting to break in.

The court heard police spoke with Willis on March 3 about the incident who stated he had contacted Ms Marsden prior to attending the address on February 19 and she had replied that she was not home, but would be soon.

The court heard Willis decided to attend the address and wait, but upon arrival, needed to use the toilet.

He managed to gain access to the toilet and then attempted to break into the kitchen area "to put the kettle on to make a cuppa for his partner for when she arrived home".

Magistrate Mark Morrow fined Willis $200 and ordered no conviction be recorded.