War memories create tourism for CQ

Ross Rand of the Emu Park RSL visits the Rockhampton Military Museum for the first time

Ross Rand is part of a growing tourism trend which sees people travelling all over Australia and the world to visit war memorial sites and museums.

But it was his first time at Rockhampton’s Military Museum last Wednesday.

He was among a number of guests from the Emu Park RSL to join in the museum’s Open Day.

Last year, Cheryl Young from Yeppoon visited the CQ Military Museum's display dedicated to her ancestor who died on the HMAS Sydney in 1941

“It looks brilliant,” he said.

“I haven’t seen much of it yet but it’s a delightful building and the displays are really interesting.”

Mr Rand said the memorial walk in Emu Park is attracting “dozens and dozens” of tourists every day.

“We get visitors drop in to our little RSL club from all over the world,” he said.

“They reckon it’s one of the greatest sights they have ever seen.”

The Centenary of ANZAC Memorial, Emu Park, was created in time for the 2015 centenary celebrations of the Gallipoli landing. It was a finalist in the 'Best Monument or Memorial' category.

Emu Park’s ANZAC Memorial Walk – which has grown to include the cenotaph, art installations and the Gatehouse – has been a labour of love for volunteers which recently won a national competition.

Mr Rand also spoke very highly of the military museum at Kilcoy, South Queensland.

“Our RSL Club goes on a tour once a year which is always an enjoyable social event.”