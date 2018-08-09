Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gregory MP Lachlan Millar says the Queensland Government needs to help Central Highlands grazier by declaring the local government area 'drought declared'.
Gregory MP Lachlan Millar says the Queensland Government needs to help Central Highlands grazier by declaring the local government area 'drought declared'. Contributed
News

War of words over CQ's drought status

Maddelin McCosker
by
9th Aug 2018 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MEMBER for Gregory Lachlan Millar has hit out at the State Government for not declaring parts of Central Queensland as 'drought affected'.

The MP said for farmers in CQ to benefit from any kind of government assistance, the Central Highlands region needed to be declared as drought affected.

"We need to make sure that we have a coordinated approach with drought," he said.

"Right now, in the Central Highlands, it's not drought declared, so people in those areas won't be able to receive assistance that is being provided by the Federal Government and the State Government."

Mr Millar called on the Minister for Agriculture, Industry, Development and Fisheries, Mark Furner, to reinstate drought status in the Central Highlands.

"We haven't had decent rain for a very long time in the Central Highlands and it is well and truly back in drought status," he said.

"I'm calling on the Minister for Agriculture to reconvene the Local Drought Committees and make sure that we can get the Central Highlands Regional Council back on the drought list so they can receive the additional funding from the State Government when it comes to freight subsidies, but also to participate in the Federal Government's funding which was announced this week."

In response to Mr Millar's calls, Mr Furner said that in his role as Minister, he made the final call on which areas were drought declared.

Mr Furner recommended farmers living in an area not officially drought declared, but wanting to claim for assistance, should make a simple phone call.

"Producers who live in an area which is not drought declared, but believe they are still in drought conditions, are able to apply for an Individual Droughted Property declaration," he said.

"It's a simple process as is as easy as calling DAF (Department of Agriculture and Fisheries)."

agriculture central highlands drought lachlan millar politics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Volunteer firefighter charged for multiple CQ arson offences

    premium_icon Volunteer firefighter charged for multiple CQ arson offences

    Crime "It's very very concerning he (a rural fire volunteer) has been involved in these,” Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said.

    Cap Coast man jailed after evading police for three days

    premium_icon Cap Coast man jailed after evading police for three days

    Crime BYFIELD man faced court after fire and assault on Sunday

    UPDATE: Police investigating fatal CQ crash near Banana

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police investigating fatal CQ crash near Banana

    News WATCH: Cattle truck flipped, caught fire after serious crash.

    Surgeon takes on energy drink giants with new brew

    premium_icon Surgeon takes on energy drink giants with new brew

    Health KANGURU took more than 2000 samples to get right.

    Local Partners