War of words over CQ's drought status

Gregory MP Lachlan Millar says the Queensland Government needs to help Central Highlands grazier by declaring the local government area 'drought declared'. Contributed

MEMBER for Gregory Lachlan Millar has hit out at the State Government for not declaring parts of Central Queensland as 'drought affected'.

The MP said for farmers in CQ to benefit from any kind of government assistance, the Central Highlands region needed to be declared as drought affected.

"We need to make sure that we have a coordinated approach with drought," he said.

"Right now, in the Central Highlands, it's not drought declared, so people in those areas won't be able to receive assistance that is being provided by the Federal Government and the State Government."

Mr Millar called on the Minister for Agriculture, Industry, Development and Fisheries, Mark Furner, to reinstate drought status in the Central Highlands.

"We haven't had decent rain for a very long time in the Central Highlands and it is well and truly back in drought status," he said.

"I'm calling on the Minister for Agriculture to reconvene the Local Drought Committees and make sure that we can get the Central Highlands Regional Council back on the drought list so they can receive the additional funding from the State Government when it comes to freight subsidies, but also to participate in the Federal Government's funding which was announced this week."

In response to Mr Millar's calls, Mr Furner said that in his role as Minister, he made the final call on which areas were drought declared.

Mr Furner recommended farmers living in an area not officially drought declared, but wanting to claim for assistance, should make a simple phone call.

"Producers who live in an area which is not drought declared, but believe they are still in drought conditions, are able to apply for an Individual Droughted Property declaration," he said.

"It's a simple process as is as easy as calling DAF (Department of Agriculture and Fisheries)."