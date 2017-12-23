War of words over handling of the Adani project continues

THE LNP's CQ politicians have kept up their attacks on the Queensland Government after their decision to veto a loan to Adani was forced to them restructure their business.

Minister for Northern Australia Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry took turns tearing strips off the Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad this week for being focused on Cross River Rail rather than employment in CQ.

Ms Trad responded pointing her government's record on job creation where they had delivered 13 consecutive months of jobs growth in Queensland.

Ms Landry poured scorn on the Queensland Government's response.

"While they wax lyrical about their state-wide jobs figures, unfortunately, Ms Palaszczuk and Trad's record on job-creation in CQ is pitiful,” Ms Landry said.

"Since taking the reins in February 2015, unemployment in CQ (Fitzroy SA4) has sky-rocketed from 5.4% to a whopping 6.9%.

"Over the last year alone, we have seen the number of employed persons plummet by 7,500. These figures should shock any representative, but not Ms Palaszczuk or Ms Trad, their neglect for CQ continues.”

Ms Landry said the negligence was evident in the flippant manner with which the Premier has dealt with the Adani Carmichael mine and the thousands of jobs it would provide in Rockhampton.

Senator Canavan said they accepted that the Queensland Government was following through on a veto of any NAIF loan for the Adani rail project.

"Even though the Palaszczuk Government originally suggested the loan, it's their call on the backflip,” Senator Canavan said.

"The problem now is that the Palaszczuk Government seems to be inching towards ruling out any sort of investment in the Galilee Basin. And that means they're ruling out jobs in Central and North Queensland.”

"They can't have it both ways.

"Queensland Labor can't say at one moment that they support regional resources jobs, then in the next throw up constant road blocks to any sort of investment.”

JOBS: List of total workforce skills over the years with the Adani Carmichael Mine project. Contributed

The Queensland Government spokesman questioned Senator Canavan about comments made by the new leader Deb Frecklington last week that LNP support for the Adani project was "on the table” and would be "reconsidered” by the LNP.

"What does that mean?” the spokesman said.

"When will the LNP be finished "reconsidering” it and when will Adani be off the table?”

Senator Canavan responded to the question saying the Queensland LNP was developing its own policies, so that's a matter for the Queensland Opposition.

"I know Deb Frecklington and her Shadow Minister for North Queensland Dale Last understand why we need regional jobs, and they're focussed on delivering for the North,” Senator Canavan said.

"That's in complete contrast to the Labor Party, which axed any dedicated Ministerial spots for regional Queensland and North Queensland.”

Liberal National Party Leader Deb Frecklington spoke on reviewing their support for Adani saying the Liberal National Party will listen to Queensland and review all of our policies.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk needs to release the full details of all the taxpayer-funded assistance provided by Labor to the Adani Carmichael mine,” Ms Frecklington said.

"Media reports estimate taxpayer-funded assistance from Labor is worth more than $300 million. It's time for Annastacia Palaszczuk to come clean.

"The LNP supports resources sector providing it complies with strict environmental conditions and properly manage the impacts on regional communities.”

Ms Frecklington said she was also calling on the proponents of the mine to get on with it and start delivering the 10 000 jobs that were promised.

A spokesman for the Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said as promised at the 2015 State election, the Palaszczuk Government is not and has not provided any financial assistance to the Adani project.

"The Palaszczuk Government keeps its commitments to Queenslanders,” the spokesman said.

"In terms of royalty payments, all royalties owed by greenfield projects in the Galilee and Surat Basins and the North West Minerals Province need to be paid in full and with interest.

"Will the LNP review of policies revisit the $500 million commitment that was offered to Adani by the Newman Government, which Ms Frecklington served in.”

In response to the Queensland Government's last question, about the LNP revisiting the Newman Government's $500 commitment to Adani, a LNP spokesman comprehensively ruled it out saying "no way”.