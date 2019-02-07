War stories preserved by CQ locals in new book

A close-up look at the WWi and WWII booklets.

A close-up look at the WWi and WWII booklets. RRC

THE men and women who served across both World Wars will be remembered forever more, thanks to the hard work of the Alton Downs & Combined District Anzac Day Memorial Committee.

The committee spent years researching their local heroes and have now established a photographic display and accompanying biographical record booklet, which will be added to the Rockhampton Regional Library's collection.

The project was completed with a grant of nearly $10,000 from the Queensland Anzac Centenary Spirit of Service Grants program, and assistance from the library's history centre.

Councillor Rose Swadling, said the project was truly special.

"We are a strong community here, with many families having been around for generations.

"It was quite something to look through the booklet and see so many familiar names - I even spotted a relative of my own.

"I cannot commend the committee enough for all of their hard work. Thanks to them, the stories of our brave heroes who sacrificed so much for us will live on for generations.”

Committee member Gloria Kelley said it was wonderful to finally see the booklets come to fruition.

"It has been a lot of hard work but also a privilege - a real labour of love,” she said.

"We have collected information, stories, and photographs that might have otherwise been lost as people move to different areas or pass away.

"I was able to speak with one woman who had lost contact with her soldier father and tell her all about what happened to him and where he fought - it was very emotional.

"The committee is delighted that the booklet will now be available for people to come and see at the library, and if anyone has any other information or photos please do get in touch.”

The booklets are available to view at the Southside library, and the photographic displays are at the Alton Downs Hall and online fitzroyridges.com.au/history.php.

The Spirit of Service Grants were part of the Queensland Government's Anzac Centenary program.

The Alton Downs & Combined District Anzac Day Memorial Committee can be contacted via the website email admin@fitzroyridges.com.au.