War widow passes away before Anzac Day march with grandson

IN HONOUR: The family of Bill Thaw honours their late patriarch at the 2019 Anzac Day march in Rockhampton. The grandchildren who marched were Tanya, Shane, Kelly-Anne, Jason, James, Laura and their partners. Great grandchildren who marched were Jackson, Scarlett and Lilly. Sean Fox

BACK in February, then-widow Junita Thaw had planned with her grandson to march together on Anzac Day to remember her late husband, Bill.

Sadly, it wasn't to be. Ms Thaw passed away on April 11 before her wish could be granted.

But both Junita and Bill would have smiled down on their family who proudly marched through the Rockhampton CBD yesterday to honour their late loved ones.

And it was an occasion which marked the first time their family had joined together in such a way, so their loss had brought them closer.

Bill and Junita's grandson, Jason, 29, proudly wore his grandfather's medals while other grandchildren pinned poppies on their outfits and waved flags, and daughter Robyn Thaw sported her mum's favourite scarf.

After the march, Jason reflected on the honour it was for him to stand tall and proud in the ceremony for his grandparents.

He had first marched with his grandfather at age 14 in Cootamundra, the namesake of a ship where Mr Thaw had spent the majority of his time in the Navy.

And since then, Bill's grandson has not missed a dawn service.

Bill, a World War II veteran succumbed to cancer earlier this year after he'd spent about 60 years in Rockhampton.

He attended his last Anzac Day march in Rockhampton last year.