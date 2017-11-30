Menu
Waraburra in race for Oztag Queensland honour

Waraburra's rising oztag stars (from left) Jace Sibley, Emma Scanlan, Riley Grice, Lachlan Hallam and Bevan Sibley.
Waraburra's rising oztag stars (from left) Jace Sibley, Emma Scanlan, Riley Grice, Lachlan Hallam and Bevan Sibley. CONTRIBUTED

OZTAG: Waraburra is in the running to be named Oztag Queensland's Primary School of the Year.

The Gracemere school is one of five finalists in the category, with the winner to be announced at the awards night on the Sunshine Coast on December 9.

The Waraburra community has embraced the game of oztag and enthusiastically supported players' endeavours at school and representative levels.

While Waraburra had played oztag at school level for many years, it joined the Rockhampton junior oztag competition this season in order to give its players a wider stage on which to play.

OZTAG CHAMPIONS: Waraburra's grand final-winning under-12 mixed and boys' teams with parent helper Guy Van Dreumel.
OZTAG CHAMPIONS: Waraburra's grand final-winning under-12 mixed and boys' teams with parent helper Guy Van Dreumel. CONTRIBUTED

It proved a fortuitous move, with its teams winning both the under-12 mixed and under-12 boys' titles. The mixed team beat Hashtaggers 6-3 in the final, while the boys won a thriller in extra time against Ankle Breakers, with Year 5 student Riley Grice named Most Valuable Player.

A number of players were also selected to represent Rockhampton at state championships.

Tas Comollatti, Stephen Van Dreumel, Lachlan Hallam and Steven Bounghi will compete at the Gold Coast on Australia Day in the under-12 titles. Bevan Sibley and Riley Grice were selected in the under-11 rep team and Jace Sibley made the under-10 side.

Emma Scanlan, who captained the winning under-12 mixed team, said she enjoyed the opportunity to get out on the sporting field with friends to compete in the weekly fixtures.

Waraburra principal Jeff Jepson was thrilled with the students' performances and was particularly proud of the sportsmanship they displayed.

"The players had a very dedicated approach to their season, partaking in weekly Thursday training sessions and engaging in class games throughout the week,” he said. "The grand final is the culmination of a very successful year on the sporting field and the students were great ambassadors for the game of oztag.”

Topics:  jeff jepson oztag oztag queensland waraburra state school

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
