CHAMPIONS: The Emu Girls successfully defended their title after beating the FNQ Stingers 20-18 in the grand final of the Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival last year.
Sport

Warba Wangarunya back for 2020

Jack Evans
, Jack.evans@capnews.com.au
20th Jan 2020 12:11 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The stage is set, and nominations are closed for the all-indigenous Warba Wangarunya Rugby League Carnival this weekend at the RGS Rugby Park.

Eight women’s and 13 men’s teams have registered for the 2020 showdown.

The event is organised by Durumbal Community Youth Service Inc and promised to be a packed weekend on the field.

In a display of growth in the carnival, player numbers remain close to last year’s record turnout.

Emu Park Emu’s women’s team will be returning to defend their title as other sides from around the state head to Rockhampton for a shot at the top spot.

Men’s finalists, Mackay Hunters and Rockhampton’s Black Magic, are both back to reignite the rivalry.

Hunter’s took top spot last year but 12 teams from across Queensland and the Torres Strait will be back to put them through their paces.

Event co-ordinator Charlene Mann said there will be some significant prize money up for grabs and with two new wildcard teams joining the comp, it could be anybody’s game.

Play will take place over two days starting Saturday with the finals and awards on Sunday.

The opening ceremony will start at 8am on day one with games kicking off soon after.

Play will resume at 8am on day two before a 3pm dancing demonstration as pre game entertainment for the men’s and women’s Grand Final.

The event is open for all to attend and will be a drug, alcohol and smoke free event.

