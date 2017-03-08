Warehouse given approval for 24-hour workdays

A warehouse on Hempenstall St, Kawana, has applied to extent its operating hours.

A WAREHOUSE in suburban Rockhampton can now operate 24-hours-a-day, Monday to Friday, after council approved a request for change of operational hours.

However, the approval has a time limit.

Rockhampton Regional Council yesterday approved a request submitted by PFD Food Services Pty Ltd for its warehouse in Hempenstall Street, Kawana.

The business applied to extend to 24-hour operations during the week and from 7am to 5pm on Saturday.

During the committee meeting last week, councillors raised concerns with the impacts of such operating hours on neighbours.

Mayor Margaret Strelow proposed a report with a summary of issues and discussion with objectors be presented before the application was finalised.

"Council had some initial questions about whether the raft of measures being proposed were going to meet with the agreement or acceptance from neighbours who had been impacted,” she said yesterday.

"The word today is 'yes', they really can see that the company has already made some significant changes to their operation, so we have given that approval.”

Councillors were satisfied with the report presented at yesterday's council meeting and unanimously voted to approve the extended operational hours until March 7, 2022.

The meeting heard the business owners could apply for an extension to that date when it is due to expire.