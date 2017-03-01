Warehouse hours extended despite neighbour's concerns

A warehouse on Hempenstall St, Kawana, has applied to extent its operating hours.

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has had to balance the concerns of residents with a local business's needs as it looks to extend its hours of operation.

Hempenstall St business PFD Food Services Pty Ltd last year applied for an amendment to the operational hours listed in their original development approval.

It came after complaints were made to the council about noise generated from the activities on the Kawana site, including the use of trucks and refrigeration units outside approved operating hours.

The business applied to extend to 24-hour operations during the week and from 7am to 5pm on Saturday.

A report presented to councillors stated the business was willing to implement several noise mitigation measures.

This included installing a noise barrier on the boundary adjacent to homes, installing a canopy over the main building to absorb truck noise, and reducing the height of existing air conditioning.

As part of the application, the business also proposed changes to the site

layout including reducing on-site car parking,

moving a screened bin enclosure and creating a washdown and hardstand area.

Councillors were told trucks typically wouldn't be entering or leaving the site after 7pm, but may leave in the early hours of the morning from 4am.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the opinion of neighbouring residents was crucial to the council's final decision.

She proposed a report with a summary of issues and discussion with complainants be presented before the application was finalised at next week's full council meeting.

Several councillors raised concerns about the 24-hour extension.

Councillor Neil Fisher said it was a difficult situation because it had been the residential area that had encroached on a traditionally industrial precinct.

The committee voted in favour of the changes, with the second report to be presented before final approval on March 7.