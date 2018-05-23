Warmer temps ahead after cold snap sweeps through CQ
THAWING out after a freezing start too the week, Rockhampton residents will start to feel the ease of warmer mornings after single digit temps swept through the region.
After the Beef Capital recorded a low of 8°C overnight on Tuesday, temperatures will gradually rise to bearable above average temperatures in the double digits.
According top the Bureau of Meteorology, Tuesday will see a low of 14°C with Friday a little warmer at 15°C, making those early mornings that little bit easier.
Over the weekend, the city will reach a maximum low of 16°C overnight and a balmy 27°C on both Saturday and Sunday just in time for the Rockhampton River Run.
While Rocky will stay reasonably dry, Yeppoon is expected to have some light coastal showers starting tomorrow with a high of 23°C.
Yeppoon has stayed reasonably warm compared to inland areas at the start of this week and will ease further to hit a maximum low of 17°C on Sunday.
More remote areas including Emerald, Blackwater and Rolleston will stay pretty chilly for the next day before temperatures ease in the Central Highlands.
Both Emerald and Blackwater will see a low of 8°C tomorrow and Rolleston is expected to hit 6°C.
This is a welcomed changed for the rural town which recorded a teeth-chattering 1.3°C earlier this month.
All three regional towns will experience fine, warmer weather with a top of 27°C expected to spread across the region on the weekend.
TEMPERATURES FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK
Rocky- Thursday 14°C, Friday 15°C, Saturday 16°C, Sunday 16°C, Monday 16°C, Tuesday 14°C.
Maximum of 27°C over the weekend.
Yeppoon-Thursday 15°C, Friday 15°C, Saturday 16°C, Sunday 17°C, Monday 16°C, Tuesday 16°C.
Maximum of 24°C on Sunday.
Blackwater- Thursday 8°C, Friday 12°C, Saturday 11°C, Sunday 11°C, Monday 11°C, Tuesday 9°C.
Maximum of 27°C over the weekend.
Emerald- Thursday 8°C, Friday 15°C, Saturday 13°C, Sunday 13°C, Monday 13°C, Tuesday 11°C.
Maximum of 27°C on Sunday.
Rolleston- Thursday 6°C, Friday 12°C, Saturday 11°C, Sunday 10°C, Monday 10°C, Tuesday 8°C.
Maximum of 26°C over the weekend.