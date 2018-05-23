Warmer temps ahead after cold snap sweeps through CQ

A bright cold morning on the banks of the Fitzroy River. Photo Frazer Pearce / The Morning Bulletin

THAWING out after a freezing start too the week, Rockhampton residents will start to feel the ease of warmer mornings after single digit temps swept through the region.

After the Beef Capital recorded a low of 8°C overnight on Tuesday, temperatures will gradually rise to bearable above average temperatures in the double digits.

According top the Bureau of Meteorology, Tuesday will see a low of 14°C with Friday a little warmer at 15°C, making those early mornings that little bit easier.

Over the weekend, the city will reach a maximum low of 16°C overnight and a balmy 27°C on both Saturday and Sunday just in time for the Rockhampton River Run.

While Rocky will stay reasonably dry, Yeppoon is expected to have some light coastal showers starting tomorrow with a high of 23°C.

Warmer temperatures are set to hit the region starting tomorrow. BOM

Yeppoon has stayed reasonably warm compared to inland areas at the start of this week and will ease further to hit a maximum low of 17°C on Sunday.

More remote areas including Emerald, Blackwater and Rolleston will stay pretty chilly for the next day before temperatures ease in the Central Highlands.

Both Emerald and Blackwater will see a low of 8°C tomorrow and Rolleston is expected to hit 6°C.

This is a welcomed changed for the rural town which recorded a teeth-chattering 1.3°C earlier this month.

All three regional towns will experience fine, warmer weather with a top of 27°C expected to spread across the region on the weekend.

TEMPERATURES FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK

Rocky- Thursday 14°C, Friday 15°C, Saturday 16°C, Sunday 16°C, Monday 16°C, Tuesday 14°C.

Maximum of 27°C over the weekend.

Yeppoon-Thursday 15°C, Friday 15°C, Saturday 16°C, Sunday 17°C, Monday 16°C, Tuesday 16°C.

Maximum of 24°C on Sunday.

Blackwater- Thursday 8°C, Friday 12°C, Saturday 11°C, Sunday 11°C, Monday 11°C, Tuesday 9°C.

Maximum of 27°C over the weekend.

Emerald- Thursday 8°C, Friday 15°C, Saturday 13°C, Sunday 13°C, Monday 13°C, Tuesday 11°C.

Maximum of 27°C on Sunday.

Rolleston- Thursday 6°C, Friday 12°C, Saturday 11°C, Sunday 10°C, Monday 10°C, Tuesday 8°C.

Maximum of 26°C over the weekend.