Two men confront the teenagers. Picture: TikTok
News

‘Warned you’: Adults confront train teens

by Erin Lyons
11th Jun 2021 7:55 AM | Updated: 9:02 AM

The moment two men approach a group of teenagers on a Sydney train before berating them for playing their music too loudly has been captured on camera.

Footage posted to TikTok shows the men confront the teenagers before threatening to shove their phones “up their a**e”.

The teenagers were playing what sounded like loud rap music when the men approach.

“Turn the music down,” one man says.

The schoolkids refuse before the man scolds: “Turn it down, turn it down. I’m sick of your sh*t.

“Turn it down or I’m going to jam it up your a**e,” he says.

He appears to try to snatch the phone out of the teenager’s hand before saying he had previously warned them they were over their antics.

“I warned you. I f***ing warned you, you’re not in your school grounds anymore, you’re on a train with adults,” the man said.

The men berates the teenagers for playing loud music. Picture TikTok
A second man is heard in the background saying: “You’re not in the playground anymore.”

“Learn your lesson,” the first man says.

One of teens eventually concedes, saying he will turn the music off.

As the men walk away they claim they had previously warned the teenagers.

“Do you understand? We warned you nicely. Now you should get the message,” he says.

The video was posted to social media but has since been deleted.

According to the Transport for NSW website, “courtesy travel” recommendations include using headphones with mobile devices and keeping the volume down.

In quiet carriages, mobile phones need to be on silent.

