Warning as hazardous surf lashes Capricorn Coast shores

BRIGHT SIDE: Joery Schloesser from Germany said he and his family will not be put off by a bit of wind and possible rain.

BRIGHT SIDE: Joery Schloesser from Germany said he and his family will not be put off by a bit of wind and possible rain. Trish Bowman

HAZARDARDOUS Surf warnings from the Bureau of Meteorology are no deterrent for eager surfers and visitors to the Capricorn Coast over the Easter weekend.

Joery Schloesser from Germany said he and his family will not be put off by a bit of wind and possible rain as they strolled down Farnborough Beach on Thursday.

"We only have a short time in Australia and we really wanted to visit this region so we will not be wasting our time inside,” Mr Schloesser said.

"We will not be taking any risks but will certainly still be enjoying the attributes of the region while we are here.”

Today's weather warning was just the beginning for the weather forecast over the long weekend which is set to be overcast and drizzly throughout the entire weekend.

Friday is expected to be cloudy with a chance of a shower and strong south-easterly winds blowing up at 25-40kmh.

Saturday it will still be rough on the water, partly cloudy with a chance of showers.

BOM suggests the Capricorn Coast could even see an afternoon and evening thunderstorm with winds blowing at a more manageable 15-25kmh.

By Sunday there is a predicted 70 per cent of showers with possible thunderstorms and winds blowing south easterly at 15-20kmh.

While the site recommends people taking care around the water, surfers should be in for a fabulous long weekend of surfing.

Surf Life Saving Queensland advise that:

. People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

. Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

. Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

. Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

. Boaters should remember to log on with their local radio base and consider their safety management plan.