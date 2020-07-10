Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Australian Taxation Office has warned against SMS and email scams at tax time.
The Australian Taxation Office has warned against SMS and email scams at tax time.
News

WARNING: Australian Taxation Office issues MyGov scam alert

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
10th Jul 2020 10:04 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Australian Taxation Office has warned against myGov-themed SMS and email scams as tax time hits "full swing".

The ATO issued the warning this week, outlining scams taking the form of messages often asking the reader to "click on a link to verify your details".

The warning said those messages "may seem to be legitimate because they show in your ATO or myGov SMS message thread".

"Don't click any links, and don't provide the information requested," the ATO warning stated. "A genuine ATO or myGov message will never ask you to access online services via a hyperlink.

"Warn your family and friends to stay alert and visit our scam alerts page to learn more."

Visit www.ato.gov.au/General/Online-services/Identity-security/Scam-alerts/ for more information.

ato gympie news mygov scam alert tax time
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rockhampton Music Union farewells gentle, gracious doyenne

        premium_icon Rockhampton Music Union farewells gentle, gracious doyenne

        News “She had the ability to go from being leading lady, our sultry soloist, to just another member of the chorus who went almost unnoticed.”

        Evicted man turns to parents for shelter and help

        premium_icon Evicted man turns to parents for shelter and help

        Crime After falling behind in rent and being evicted from his home, a Rockhampton man...

        • 10th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
        Police looking for man after alleged assault

        premium_icon Police looking for man after alleged assault

        Breaking Multiple injured people were allegedly injured.

        Council details million dollar road upgrade for Berserker

        premium_icon Council details million dollar road upgrade for Berserker

        News ‘We know the road isn’t in the best shape right now, but that’s going to...