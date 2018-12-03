Menu
TUESDAY PREDICTION: Rain is predicted to land in CQ tomorrow.
Warning cancelled for severe thunderstorms in Capricornia

Leighton Smith
by
3rd Dec 2018 5:57 PM

UPDATE 7.30pm: THE Bureau of Meteorology have issued a cancellation of their severe thunderstorm warning for people in Capricornia, Central Coast, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Forecast Districts.

"Severe thunderstorms are no longer occurring in Queensland,” the BoM said.

"The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed, but the situation will continue to be monitored and further warnings will be issued if necessary.”

LATEST RADAR: The severe storm warning was cancelled but there are still some heavy falls happening around the CQ region.
EARLIER: CENTRAL Queensland is set to go from one weather extreme to the other with a severe thunderstorm warning issued this afternoon.

Just after 5pm today, the Bureau of Meteorology issued the severe weather warning for damaging winds and large hailstones for people in parts of Northern Goldfields and Upper Flinders, Herbert and Lower Burdekin, Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia forecast districts.

The BoM said severe thunderstorms were likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

STORM WARNING: Parts of the Capricornia region are set to be hit by storms after a storm warning was issued this afternoon.
They listed a number of regional locations which may be affected including Moranbah, Collinsville, Marlborough and Clare.

The rainfall news comes as the BoM scales back its fire danger rating tomorrow, in line with dropping temperatures and increasing rain.

CURRENT RADAR: There is rain around Rockhampton and further north according to the latest rain radar images.
If you are in the warning areas, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

CURRENT RADAR: There is rain around Rockhampton and further north according to the latest rain radar images.
More to follow.

