Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Another severe weather warning has been issued for parts of Cental Queensland.
Another severe weather warning has been issued for parts of Cental Queensland.
Weather

WARNING: CQ told to brace for more severe weather

kaitlyn smith
26th Oct 2020 3:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MORE wild weather is expected to impact parts of the Central Highlands and Capricornia this afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning just after 2.45pm – one of many to be issued over the past week.

Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are expected to impact areas including Rockhampton, Mount Morgan and Yeppoon.

READ MORE: Dangerous CQ road to get $19m in safety upgrades
READ MORE: WATCH: GKI resort buildings up in flames in alleged arson

READ MORE: STORM WARNING: Severe weather to impact parts of CQ

A storm warning has been issued for parts of Central Queensland.
A storm warning has been issued for parts of Central Queensland.

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorms, possible giant hail for CQ

READ MORE: Storm warning: Hail, heavy rain and damaging winds forecast

Severe thunderstorms may also lead to flash flooding in the area over the next several hours.

Areas further north surrounding Mackay, Collinsville and Sarina may also be impacted.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises people to move cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose items and stay indoors if possible.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5:50pm.

bureau of meteorology severe thunderstorm warning
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dynamic duo fires for Rockets in Power encounter

        Premium Content Dynamic duo fires for Rockets in Power encounter

        Basketball Rocky teams hit the floor against Gladstone in Round 3 of CQ Cup.

        Teenager airlifted to Brisbane in serious condition

        Premium Content Teenager airlifted to Brisbane in serious condition

        News He suffered suspected spinal injuries and had to be removed from his vehicle.

        Altum shares devastation over fire at GKI resort

        Premium Content Altum shares devastation over fire at GKI resort

        News ‘The torching of buildings is a completely avoidable disgrace.’

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Taking a closer look at power charges

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Taking a closer look at power charges

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.